First Look at Sender: A Psychological Horror with Britt Lower (2026)

Prepare to delve into a chilling tale of paranoia and suspense! The upcoming psychological horror film, Sender, has unveiled its first glimpse, and it's a doozy. Starring Britt Lower, known for her role in the hit series Severance, this movie promises to send shivers down your spine.

In the newly released image, Lower's character is depicted in a tense, hunched posture, surrounded by an ominous pile of cardboard boxes. The film's synopsis teases a terrifying descent into madness: "After receiving a series of unnervingly personal packages, a woman finds herself trapped in a paranoid nightmare, desperately seeking the identity of her mysterious sender."

But here's where it gets controversial... Sender marks the directorial debut of Russell Goldman, who has adapted his own 2022 short film, Return to Sender, into this feature-length thriller. Lower will be joined by an impressive cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who is not only producing but also starring in the film. Rhea Seehorn, fresh from her success in Apple TV's Pluribus, and David Dastmalchian complete the ensemble.

And this is the part most people miss: the cast's diverse horror credentials. Lower, known for her sci-fi thriller work, brings a fresh perspective to the genre. Seehorn, praised for her performance in Pluribus, showcases her versatility. Curtis, an icon of horror with her leading role in the Halloween franchise, and Dastmalchian, who recently starred in the chilling Late Night With the Devil, ensure Sender is in good hands.

"I'm incredibly proud to be a part of Russell's first feature film," Curtis stated. "Comet Pictures has nurtured this project, and it's grown into a remarkable feature film with a talented cast and crew."

Sender is set to premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in March, but no official release date has been announced yet. Will this film live up to the hype? Only time will tell. For now, horror enthusiasts can look forward to this intriguing tale of paranoia and the power of the unknown.

What do you think? Will Sender deliver a fresh take on psychological horror, or is it just another rabbit hole of cliches? Share your thoughts in the comments below!