First Look at Sam Mendes' Beatles Film: Cast and Characters Revealed (2026)

Get ready for a cinematic journey like no other! The Beatles are back, and this time, they're taking over the big screen in a major way.

Sam Mendes, the visionary director, has unveiled the first glimpse of his highly anticipated four-part Beatles film, and it's a treat for fans and film enthusiasts alike. But here's where it gets controversial... or at least, a little unexpected.

The recently released images showcase the film's stars in character, donning the iconic looks of the legendary band members. Paul Mescal, embodying Paul McCartney, sports a sharp suit and a haircut reminiscent of the band's early days. Imagine him stepping into the role of McCartney, capturing the essence of the musician's style and presence. It's a transformation that will surely leave fans in awe.

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Harris Dickinson, as John Lennon, rocks the famous round "granny specs" that Lennon made his signature. This look, inspired by his role in Richard Lester's film, adds a layer of authenticity to the character. And let's not forget Barry Keoghan, who channels Ringo Starr with a unique twist - a pirate-style beard and a polka dot shirt! Talk about a fashion statement.

Joseph Quinn, portraying George Harrison, embraces the long hair and beard look that Harrison adopted during the band's later years. It's a transformation that showcases the actor's dedication to capturing the essence of Harrison's style evolution.

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But here's the twist: these images were released in postcard form at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, a school co-founded by none other than Paul McCartney himself. The school, which occupies the former premises of the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys, holds a special connection to the Beatles' history. It's a nod to the band's roots and a clever way to generate buzz for the upcoming film.

The project, currently titled "The Beatles - A Four-Film Cinematic Event," was announced by Mendes in 2024, and fans are eagerly awaiting its release in April 2028. With all four films set to hit the screens simultaneously, it promises to be an event like no other.

And this is the part most people miss: the school hid limited-edition, numbered postcards featuring these images around its buildings, challenging its students to find them. It's a clever marketing strategy that adds an element of fun and engagement to the film's promotion.

So, what do you think? Are you excited for this unique cinematic experience? Will it live up to the legacy of the Beatles? Feel free to share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this highly anticipated project.

First Look at Sam Mendes' Beatles Film: Cast and Characters Revealed (2026)

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