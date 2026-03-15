First Look at KPop Demon Hunters Toy Lines: Hasbro & Mattel Unveil Epic Collection! (2026)

The wait is over! KPop Demon Hunters, the record-breaking Netflix sensation, is finally revealing its highly anticipated toy lines. But this isn't just any ordinary toy collection; it's a collaboration with industry giants Hasbro and Mattel, and it's about to take the world by storm.

A Sneak Peek at the Toy Fair

At the Nuremberg Toy Fair, Hasbro and Mattel showcased an impressive array of merchandise, leaving fans in awe. Mattel's collection features a captivating American Girl series, where the stars Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, aka the K-pop sensation Huntrix, are brought to life as individual dolls. Each doll embodies the unique style and personality of the characters, complete with intricate accessories and fabrics that pay homage to the movie's iconic fashion and attitude.

But Mattel didn't stop there. They've also crafted fashion and singing dolls, action figures, and even keychains of the beloved characters. The Saja Boys, Huntrix's male counterpart, and the adorable Derpy are all part of this diverse lineup. Mattel's offerings also include an UNO game, Polly Pocket collectibles, and Little People Collector sets, ensuring there's something for every fan.

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Hasbro's NERF and Furby Surprises

Hasbro, not to be outdone, has designed NERF toys modeled after Huntrix's demon-slaying weapons, adding an interactive twist to playtime. But here's where it gets controversial—they've also unveiled Furby Furblet toys, one resembling the beloved Derpy Tiger and the other the enigmatic Jinu, the demon boy band member. These Furblets come with over 45 interactive sounds and themed accessories, sparking debates among fans about their favorite characters.

Light Sticks, Monopoly, and the Power of K-pop

The toy companies have also released light sticks that glow and synchronize, allowing fans to recreate the concert experience at home. And for the ultimate fan experience, a KPop Demon Hunters Monopoly game is in the works, promising an immersive journey through the movie's universe.

KPop Demon Hunters has captivated audiences with its unique blend of K-pop and demon-hunting adventures. The film's success, with its chart-topping soundtrack and Golden Globe wins, has led to talks of a sequel, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more. And with the toy lines now unveiled, the excitement is only set to grow.

The American Girl collection is already available for pre-order, but the rest of the toy lines are still shrouded in mystery, with release dates yet to be announced. So, are you team Huntrix or team Saja Boys? Which character's toy would you add to your collection first? Share your thoughts and let the debate begin!