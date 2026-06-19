First kākāpō chick in four years hatches on Valentine's Day (2026)

On Valentine's Day, a heartwarming event took place that gives us hope for the future of one of the world's most endangered birds: the first kākāpō chick in four years hatched, marking a tiny but significant step toward recovery. This rare and cherished taonga (treasure) species, native to New Zealand, has been teetering on the brink of extinction, making every new chick a cause for celebration. But here's where it gets even more fascinating: this chick, hatched by foster mother Yasmine, brings the total kākāpō population to 237—though it won’t officially join the count until it fledges.

Deidre Vercoe, DOC Operations Manager for kākāpō and takahē, describes this as an exciting moment in the long journey to save this critically endangered species. “These birds only breed every 2–4 years, so each chick is precious,” she explains. “This season, we have more breeding-age birds than ever, so we’re hopeful for many more chicks to come.”

But here’s the part most people miss: fostering eggs and chicks between different kākāpō mothers is a clever strategy to boost nest success rates. Why? Because kākāpō mums typically thrive when raising no more than two chicks. For example, biological mother Tīwhiri has four fertile eggs this season, while Yasmine, an experienced foster mum, had none. By redistributing the eggs, conservationists give each chick a better chance at survival.

However, this approach isn’t without controversy. Some argue that intervention could disrupt natural breeding behaviors, while others believe it’s necessary to prevent extinction. What do you think? Is human intervention a lifeline or a risk for species like the kākāpō?

The challenges facing kākāpō are immense. Low hatching success rates remain a major hurdle. This season, out of 187 eggs, only 74 are fertile, and not all will hatch or survive to fledging. Deidre Vercoe highlights the species’ history: “The population once plummeted to just 51 birds, creating a genetic bottleneck we’re still managing today.”

Kākāpō are among the most intensively managed species globally, and their breeding seasons require significant intervention. Conservationists prioritize eggs and chicks with less representation in the gene pool, while taking a hands-off approach with those already well-represented. “This helps us understand what a natural breeding season might look like one day,” Deidre adds.

For Ngāi Tahu, the hatching of this chick on Pukenui Anchor Island is a milestone of special significance. Tāne Davis, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu representative on the Kākāpō Recovery Group, explains, “Pukenui Anchor Island is a vital sanctuary not just for kākāpō but for other critically endangered taonga species. While it’s incredible to see these birds thriving in a predator-free environment, we must create more safe havens for future chicks.”

And this is where it gets ambitious: through initiatives like Predator Free Rakiura, Ngāi Tahu dreams of returning kākāpō to their original homeland. Until then, the best way to see these elusive birds is through Kākāpō Cam, a live stream from the nest of Rakiura, a female on Whenua Hou/Codfish Island. First trialed in 2022, the camera offers a unique glimpse into conservation efforts. “It’s a way for people to witness nature in real time and feel connected to these incredible birds,” says Deidre.

Rakiura is currently incubating two eggs, with the first due to hatch in about a week. If successful, this could mark a world-first opportunity for viewers to watch a kākāpō chick hatch live.

The Kākāpō Recovery Programme has been supported since 2016 by National Partner Meridian Energy. CEO Mike Roan reflects, “It’s a privilege to support DOC during this remarkable period of growth. Every chick is a milestone, and we’re honored to help these birds thrive for generations to come.”

Since 1995, DOC and Ngāi Tahu have worked tirelessly to rebuild the population from just 51 birds (31 males, 20 females). The 2022 breeding season saw a record high of 252 birds, but progress is slow due to the species’ unique breeding cycle. This season marks the 13th in 30 years, as kākāpō only breed during the mast (mass fruiting) of the rimu tree, which last occurred in 2022.

Today, 236 adult kākāpō wear small radio transmitters to track their movements and activity levels. They are spread across three breeding populations: Whenua Hou/Codfish Island, Pukenui/Anchor Island, and Te Kāhaku/Chalky Island.

As we celebrate this Valentine's Day chick, it’s a reminder of how fragile—and precious—our natural world is. But the story doesn’t end here. What role do you think technology, like Kākāpō Cam, should play in conservation? And how can we balance intervention with preserving natural behaviors? Share your thoughts below—let’s keep the conversation going!