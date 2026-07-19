First Hotel on the Moon? GRU Space's Ambitious Plan to Build a Lunar Resort by 2032 (2026)

Imagine a hotel on the moon, a luxurious retreat in the final frontier. But is it a dream or a reality? A San Francisco-based startup, GRU Space, is aiming to make this vision a reality by 2032. But the question remains: is it feasible? And what are the challenges involved? Let's explore the possibilities and the controversies surrounding this ambitious project.

The Moon Hotel: A Reality or a Dream?

GRU Space has announced its grand plan to build the first hotel on the moon by 2032. The company has even started taking deposits from potential customers, with a $1 million down payment for a stay at the yet-to-be-completed structure. The estimated cost to stay in the hotel is $416,667 per night, making it an exclusive and expensive experience. But is it a feasible project? And what are the challenges involved?

How will the moon hotel be built?

To build the structure, GRU plans to construct the initial hotel on Earth and ship it to the moon as-is. It will then be inflated on the moon's surface. The first iteration of the hotel is expected to last 10 years, while the second is expected to last 20. The company expects to begin construction of the first hotel in 2029, pending regulatory approval.

What might it look like?

The second iteration of the hotel is inspired by the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, which was constructed in a Greco-Roman architectural style. An artistic rendering shows what the hotel would look like. But the question remains: how will people breathe on the moon? And who will work in the hotel?

Controversy and Challenges

Despite GRU's ambitions, creating a hotel on the lunar surface is not an easy feat. No companies currently send civilians to the moon, and GRU is hoping the hotel can be completed in six years. Many questions remain: how will people breathe on the moon? Who will work in the hotel? And what are the regulatory and safety challenges involved?

The Future of Space Tourism

While the moon hotel may seem like a pie in the sky, the United States does have ambitions to send humans to the moon again soon. President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking to establish initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. NASA is also scheduled to launch its first moon mission in 50 years, with four astronauts part of the Artemis 2 mission that will circumnavigate the moon during a 10-day trip. But will this lead to the realization of the moon hotel? And what does the future hold for space tourism?

The Final Frontier

GRU Space's CEO, Skyler Chan, believes mankind is at an inflection point where we can actually become interplanetary before we die. But the question remains: is the moon hotel a dream or a reality? And what does the future hold for space tourism? The answer may lie in the stars, but the journey is far from over.