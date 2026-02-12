Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Review - A Classic Strategy RPG (2026)

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is a classic strategy game that has stood the test of time. Despite its age and relative ease compared to newer entries, it still delivers an engaging experience that will captivate both new and veteran players. The game's story is one of its strongest points, with a compelling narrative that will keep you invested throughout. The Japanese version even offers a 'Maniac' difficulty mode for those seeking a greater challenge. The game's combat system, while slightly slower and clumsier compared to later entries in the series, still provides a satisfying turn-based strategy experience. The addition of 3D battle sequences and Luguz enemies adds variety and depth to the gameplay. The game's story follows Ike, a member of the Greil Mercenaries, as he defends the borders of Crimea against attacks from neighboring Gallia. The game's narrative is filled with memorable characters and dramatic moments that will keep you engaged. While the game may not be as feature-complete as newer entries like Engage or Three Houses, it still holds up well and is a great entry point for those new to the series. So, if you're looking for a classic strategy game with a compelling story and satisfying combat, Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance is definitely worth checking out. Just be prepared to face off against some challenging enemies and make some tough strategic decisions along the way.