Finland's Fight Against Fake News: Teaching Media Literacy to Preschoolers (2026)

Finland is leading the charge against fake news, and their strategy starts with educating their youngest citizens. In a bold move, the Nordic nation has integrated media literacy into its national curriculum, targeting children as young as three years old. This comprehensive approach aims to build a resilient population, capable of recognizing and resisting disinformation, especially in the context of their shared border with Russia.

The battle against fake news has taken on new urgency with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Teachers in Finland are now tasked with incorporating AI literacy into their lessons, a skill that is becoming increasingly vital in a world where AI-generated content can easily deceive.

"Having good media literacy skills is a crucial civic responsibility," says Kiia Hakkala, a pedagogical specialist in Helsinki. "It's essential for the safety of our nation and our democracy."

At Tapanila Primary School, teacher Ville Vanhanen guides his fourth-grade students through the process of identifying fake news. The students, like 10-year-old Ilo Lindgren, admit it's a challenging task. But they've been equipped with tools to navigate the online world, starting with simple headlines and short texts, and now moving on to AI literacy.

"We've been learning how to recognize if a picture or video is AI-generated," Vanhanen explains. This skill is especially relevant in today's media landscape, where AI-generated content can be seamlessly integrated into our daily news consumption.

Finnish media outlets also play a crucial role in this educational initiative. They organize "Newspaper Week," providing young people with access to various news sources. In 2024, Helsingin Sanomat, a Helsinki-based daily newspaper, distributed an "ABC Book of Media Literacy" to every 15-year-old in the country, ensuring they have the tools to navigate the media landscape as they enter upper secondary school.

"It's important for us to be a trusted source of verified information," says Jussi Pullinen, the newspaper's managing editor. "We want people to know they can rely on us for transparent and trustworthy content."

Media literacy has been a cornerstone of Finnish education since the 1990s, and additional courses are available for older adults who may be more susceptible to misinformation. This comprehensive approach has positioned Finland at the top of the European Media Literacy Index, a testament to the effectiveness of their strategy.

"We couldn't have predicted the world we live in today," reflects Anders Adlercreutz, Finland's Education Minister. "Disinformation is a constant challenge, threatening our institutions and our democracy."

As AI technology advances, the need for media literacy becomes even more critical. Educators and experts are racing to keep up, teaching students and the public how to differentiate between fact and fiction in an increasingly complex information landscape.

"It's already harder to spot what's real and what's not in the information space," warns Martha Turnbull, director of hybrid influence at the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats in Helsinki. "Right now, AI-generated fakes are easier to identify due to their lower quality. But as AI technology improves, especially with the development of agentic AI, it will become much more challenging for us to distinguish between real and fake."

The battle against fake news is an ongoing challenge, but Finland's proactive approach offers a promising model for other nations to follow.