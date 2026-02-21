Finding Her Edge: A Figure Skating Drama Unveiled (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling figure skating drama that will have you on the edge of your seat!

Finding Her Edge: A Figure Skating Drama with a Twist

In a heart-pounding race against time, a retired figure skater, Adriana Russo, embarks on a journey to save her family's legacy and their beloved Ontario ice rink. With a new partner by her side, she navigates a complex web of emotions, family drama, and a potential love triangle that threatens to upend her Olympic dreams.

The Cast and Crew

Finding Her Edge boasts an impressive lineup of talented actors, including Madelyn Keys, Olly Atkins, and Cale Ambrozic. The series is adapted for TV by the creative duo Norton and Shelley Scarrow, known for their work on Geek Girl and Degrassi: The Next Generation. Showrunner Jeff Norton describes it as a layered family drama with a soapy YA twist.

Unraveling the Plot

Adriana, a former figure skater, finds herself drawn back into the competitive world after the death of her gold medalist mother. With her family's ice rink in financial trouble, she seizes the opportunity to revive her Olympic dreams and carry on her mother's legacy. However, her path is not without challenges. Her old ice-dancing partner, Freddie, is now with a new partner, and the only other athlete capable of winning with Adriana is the cocky bad boy Brayden Elliot. As Adriana navigates this complex situation, she discovers that balancing her personal life, family drama, and her future prospects might be more difficult than she anticipated.

A Book-to-Screen Adaptation

Finding Her Edge is based on the bestselling YA novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli. The novel draws inspiration from the classic Jane Austen novel, Persuasion, adding a modern twist to the story.

Stream It Now

You can stream all eight episodes of Finding Her Edge on Netflix. Immerse yourself in this captivating drama and decide for yourself: Can Adriana conquer the world of ice dancing, or will her personal struggles get in the way of her Olympic dreams?

But here's where it gets controversial... What if the real challenge isn't the competition but the choices she makes off the ice? And this is the part most people miss: the impact of family legacy and the weight of expectations.

