Financial Misconduct: Who Pays for Victims' Compensation? (2026)

In the world of finance, where trust is paramount, the recent saga surrounding the collapse of First Guardian and Shield managed investment schemes has exposed deep-seated issues within the system. This isn't just about numbers and losses; it's about the human stories behind the numbers, the anxiety, and the frustration. Take the case of Melinda Kee, who, after more than a year of fighting, is still awaiting compensation for her lost retirement savings. This isn't an isolated incident; it's a symptom of a much larger problem. The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has determined that InterPrac Financial Planning should pay Ms. Kee $368,093.11 plus interest, but InterPrac is challenging this determination in court, effectively delaying her payout. This isn't just a legal battle; it's a battle for justice, and the stakes are high. The Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), designed to assist victims of financial misconduct when all other avenues have been exhausted, is facing a massive funding shortfall of over $170 million. This scheme, introduced after the banking royal commission, is now under immense pressure due to high-profile cases like First Guardian and Shield. The proposed solution, a three-tiered 'waterfall model' for funding the CSLR, is a step in the right direction. However, it raises important questions about accountability and fairness. Should the burden of funding fall on large super funds and self-managed super funds (SMSFs)? Should the 'but for' test, which considers whether a claimant would have been in a better financial position with appropriate advice, be retained? These are not just technical questions; they are questions of principle. The CSLR, while well-intentioned, is being strained by the scale of financial misconduct. The proposed model aims to allocate shortfalls based on the sector's alleged connection to the underlying losses, but it also risks spreading the burden too widely. The debate over whether SMSFs should contribute to the levy is particularly interesting. SMSFs, a fast-growing chunk of the $4.4 trillion superannuation sector, have received a significant proportion of CSLR funding to date. The question of whether they should continue to do so is complex. On one hand, they are a vital part of the financial ecosystem, providing individuals with greater control over their retirement savings. On the other hand, they are also part of the financial services sector, which has been at the center of the misconduct. The 'pay now, recover later' model advocated by investors like Ms. Kee is a compelling argument. It suggests that those who have benefited from the financial system should not be the ones left waiting years for justice. However, it also raises questions about the role of the government and the industry in ensuring that such misconduct doesn't happen again. The proposed model, while a step in the right direction, is not without its flaws. The three-tiered structure, while aiming to allocate shortfalls fairly, could also risk spreading the burden too widely. The 'but for' test, while controversial, is a critical component of the CSLR. It ensures that claimants are compensated for the actual harm they have suffered, rather than for hypothetical gains they might have made with appropriate advice. The debate over the CSLR is not just about numbers and legalities; it's about trust. Trust in the financial system, trust in the government, and trust in the industry. The CSLR, as it stands, is a testament to the complexities of financial regulation. It is a system that aims to provide justice, but is being strained by the very issues it was designed to address. The proposed model, while a step in the right direction, is not a panacea. It is a recognition that the financial system is not infallible, and that those who have been harmed by its failings deserve justice. In the end, the CSLR is not just about compensating victims; it's about restoring trust in the financial system. It's about ensuring that those who have been let down by the system are not left to fend for themselves, and that those who have benefited from it are held accountable. The battle for justice is far from over, but the proposed model offers a glimmer of hope. It is a recognition that the financial system is not just about numbers, but about people. And in the end, that is what matters most.