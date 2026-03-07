Financial Education Revolution: Why Millions Need It (2026)

The Times is calling for a financial education revolution, arguing that millions could be better off if they had received proper financial education. The newspaper has launched its 'Smarter with Money' campaign, advocating for dedicated lessons in schools and initiatives to transform Britain into a nation of investors. According to a survey conducted by YouGov, nine out of ten participants reported receiving little to no financial education at school, with six out of ten believing they would be in a better financial position if they had access to such lessons. The campaign has garnered support from over ten leading financial firms and figures, including Hargreaves Lansdown, three former chancellors, and the financial education charity Money Ready. The five key goals of the campaign are: providing secondary school pupils with 15 hours of money lessons annually, creating a million more investors, eliminating tax grabs on long-term savings and investments, cracking down on financial disinformation online, and encouraging investing for children from birth. The campaign emphasizes the importance of financial literacy, with former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stating that it could significantly impact young people's life chances and reduce their tax burden. The initiative also aims to address the lack of awareness and confidence that often prevents people from investing, as highlighted by Richard Flint from Hargreaves Lansdown. Dame Meg Hillier, an MP and chair of the Treasury select committee, supports the campaign, emphasizing the need for action to improve financial education and tackle financial exclusion. The Times' campaign is timely, as Chancellor Rachel Reeves encourages savers to invest in the stock market to boost the economy. The newspaper's five-point plan includes proper financial education for pupils and school leavers, creating a million more investors, stopping tax grabs on long-term savings, cracking down on financial disinformation, and encouraging investing for children from birth. The campaign has received praise for its potential to increase financial literacy and improve people's financial well-being.

