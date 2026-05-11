Final Fantasy 7 Steam Re-release: Why The "Mostly Negative" Reviews? (2026)

Why has Square's new version of the classic Final Fantasy 7 been met with a "mostly negative" reaction? Steam reviews reveal the answer.

All eyes are on the third Final Fantasy 7 Remake entry, but with fantastic Xbox and Switch 2 ports of the first game and a new Steam re-release of the 1997 original, fans haven't been neglected. However, the new OG FF7 version hasn't landed as well as Square Enix had hoped.

After a surprise announcement, the new Steam version of FF7 arrived on February 24th, alongside a first-time launch on GOG. The problem? Midgar veterans are blasting it online, and the Steam reviews are currently "mostly negative" despite new QoL improvements.

One disgruntled player explains, "The FPS limit has been increased from 15 to 30, doubling the speed of fights and actions but without adapting the animations, so the actions desync with the audio." Another veteran with over 1400 hours in the original added, "The filtering for the background looks god awful." Tech woes are expected with each new re-release, but this could be seen as very worrying and a sign of how important game preservation is.

A quick patch has already dropped to fix the speed in battles and other unspecified bugs. However, combat encounters running at twice the intended speed is a huge oversight and raises questions about Square Enix's QA process.

Even after the patch, other odd choices and terrible changes remain, such as the removal of resolutions not in the original 4:3 format. Some players can't even get into the game, reporting crashes on clicking play. Meanwhile, the 2013 version they own works fine and has been added to their libraries at no extra cost.

While angry, some fans are still giving valuable feedback, hoping to recommend this iteration of the game at a later date. They point out issues like blurry backgrounds and SFX that should play rapidly or cut themselves off.

Looking at Square Enix's actions, chances are it'll be in good shape sooner rather than later. But this mess makes us wonder why the 2013 version had to be delisted and how much money publishers put into some of these awful re-release and remastering efforts. It's not a good look!