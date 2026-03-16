Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS5 Patch - New Features and Options Explained (2026)

Get ready for an exciting update, gamers! The iconic Final Fantasy 7 Remake is about to get a major boost on the PS5, thanks to a new patch arriving on January 22nd. But here's the twist: these enhancements were initially planned for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S versions, but Square Enix has decided to bring them to the PS5 simultaneously!

A Sneak Peek at the New Features:

Square Enix has revealed that the upcoming patch will introduce a set of 'streamlined progression features' to the PS5 version, mirroring those coming to the Switch 2 and Xbox ports. These features include:

Infinite health and magic points (HP and MP).

Dealing a whopping 9,999 damage to enemies.

Having the maximum number of items, with a few exceptions.

These features are reminiscent of those found in remastered RPGs, such as the Dragon Quest HD-2D remakes, where developers include options to enhance the gameplay experience, especially for older titles. And now, Final Fantasy VII Remake players on PS5 can enjoy these benefits too, starting January 22nd.

Looking Ahead:

See Also Google Phone App Update: Material 3 Expressive Bottom Bar

The future looks bright for Final Fantasy fans, as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is also confirmed for Switch 2 and Xbox, with potential similar gameplay enhancements. The trilogy's final installment is expected in the coming years, but its platform exclusivity remains a mystery.

Your Take:

Are you excited to revisit Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5 with these new features? Will these additions enhance your gaming experience, or do you prefer the original gameplay mechanics? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's spark a friendly debate!

About the Author:

Liam Croft, a gaming enthusiast, has been a PlayStation devotee since childhood, alongside a passion for Metal Gear Solid. Today, he's all about the PS5's latest offerings and, surprisingly, a Derby County supporter. Let's just say his gaming skills are more reliable than his team's fortunes!