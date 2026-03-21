Fijiana 7s vs Great Britain: 5th Place Semi-Final Clash at HSBC SVNS Singapore 7s (2026)

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s gear up to battle Great Britain in the 5th place semi-finals at 4pm today—a match that could redefine their tournament journey! After a rollercoaster ride in the pool stages, where they secured one victory and faced two tough defeats, the Fijiana are determined to prove their mettle. But here's where it gets intriguing: their path hasn't been smooth. They kicked off with a challenging 35-7 loss to Australia, followed by a close 17-12 defeat to the USA. And this is the part most people miss: despite these setbacks, the team showcased incredible resilience, bouncing back with a stunning 34-12 victory over Japan in their final pool match. This comeback story highlights their fighting spirit and sets the stage for today's clash with Great Britain. Meanwhile, in the women’s Cup semi-finals, Australia will face Canada at 7.08pm, and New Zealand will go head-to-head with the USA at 7.30pm, leading up to the highly anticipated final at 11.05pm. But here’s the controversial question: Can the Fijiana use this momentum to secure a strong finish, or will Great Britain prove too formidable? Let’s spark a debate—do you think the Fijiana’s resilience will be enough to turn the tide today? Share your thoughts in the comments below!