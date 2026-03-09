Figma Stock Crash: AI Hype, IPO Mania, and What's Next for the Design Software Giant (2026)

Figma's AI-Powered Design Software: A Cautionary Tale of Market Mania

Figma, the AI-driven design software company, has taken a dramatic turn since its IPO. After an initial surge in hype, its stock price has plummeted, joining our list of Imploded Stocks. This category is reserved for stocks that have experienced a staggering 70% drop from their recent highs.

The IPO and the Mania

Figma went public on July 30, 2025, with an IPO price of $33 per share, raising an impressive $1.22 billion. However, the public's enthusiasm didn't match the IPO price. The shares were primarily sold to institutional investors, who then flipped them to the eager public on the first day of trading. The opening trade was at a staggering $85 per share, and the price skyrocketed to $124.63, closing at $115.50. This initial frenzy left VC firms Index Ventures, Greylock, Kleiner Perkins, and Sequoia sitting on a collective $24 billion worth of stock.

The Second Day and the Peak

The second day of trading continued the manic trend, with the stock reaching an all-time high of $142.92 before closing at $122 per share. Figma's market cap soared to $60 billion. But this peak was short-lived.

The Implosion

Since then, Figma's stock has collapsed, with its market cap now standing at approximately $12 billion. In its final quarter as a private company (ended June 30), Figma reported a net loss of $27 million on $250 million in revenues. The company also disclosed that some employee lock-up periods were expiring, allowing them to sell their shares, increasing supply and potentially impacting the stock price.

Post-IPO Losses and Revenue

In its first quarter as a public company (Q3), Figma reported a net loss of $1.1 billion, primarily due to stock-based compensation expenses related to the IPO. Its revenues stood at $274 million. For comparison, in Q3 of the previous year, as a private company, Figma had a loss of $16 million on $198 million in revenues.

Lock-Up Periods and Future Uncertainty

The five major venture capital holders, who collectively own a significant portion of Figma's stock, have lock-up periods that will release their shares gradually until mid-2026. This could further impact the stock's performance.

Acquisition Attempts and Regulatory Scrutiny

Adobe had offered to acquire Figma for $20 billion in 2022 but terminated the deal in 2023 due to intense scrutiny from European and UK competition regulators. Adobe had to pay Figma a $1 billion breakup fee.

Figma's Products and Pricing

Figma's AI-powered cloud-based collaborative design software is used to create interfaces for web and mobile apps. Its pricing model ranges from a free starter version to $90 per month per user for the enterprise version. The company emphasizes the speed and functionality of its products.

The Mania and Its Impact

The dramatic drop in Figma's stock price from its manic high doesn't necessarily reflect the quality or usefulness of its products. Instead, it highlights the extreme market volatility and the hype surrounding AI and other emerging technologies. This mania can drive stock prices to irrational heights.

Market Cap and Future Prospects

Despite the stock's collapse, Figma's market cap of around $12 billion, based on its current stock price, is still substantial for a company with approximately $1.1 billion in annual revenues and ongoing net losses. The short interest in Figma's stock is notably high, with 14.8 million shares shorted, representing about 8.6% of the public float, which guarantees volatility.

This story serves as a reminder of the risks and rewards of investing in companies during market manias. It raises questions about the role of AI and hype in driving stock prices and the potential impact on long-term profitability. What are your thoughts on Figma's journey and the broader implications for the market? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!