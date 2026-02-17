Fifth-generation Gunnedah butcher retires, ending 150-year Etheridge family legacy (2026)

The passing of the torch: A legacy of meat craftsmanship in Gunnedah comes full circle

The Etheridge family's 150-year journey in the meat industry has come to a close with the retirement of Bernard Etheridge, the fifth-generation butcher. This marks the end of an era for the family, who have built a legacy spanning five generations and three regional towns in New South Wales.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship

The Etheridges' story began in England, where they originally hailed from, and continued in Scone, Upper Hunter, before moving to Barraba in the 1870s. Edward, Mr. Etheridge's great-great-grandfather, laid the foundation for the family's butchery trade, working as a butcher in Scone. This tradition continued with his descendants, eventually reaching Bernard, who took over the family business in Gunnedah in 1997.

The Rise and Fall of a Family Business

Mornington Butchery, the family's flagship store, has been a cornerstone of the community for 80 years. Mr. Etheridge attributes the success of the business to a combination of people and product. He emphasizes the importance of quality, service, and staff, stating, 'Without good staff, you won't have a good business.'

A Changing Landscape

See Also CSL CEO Removal: Board Cites Lack of Future Skills

Reflecting on his 46 years in the industry, Mr. Etheridge notes significant changes. He observes that the work has become less physical and more machinery-driven, making life easier. He also highlights shifts in public eating habits, noting the decline of traditional Sunday roasts in favor of BBQs. The rise of fast-food chains and takeaway food has presented challenges for local businesses, with only two butcher shops remaining in town compared to 13 at the start of his career.

Passing the Torch

Mr. Etheridge's decision to retire is a bittersweet moment. He expresses satisfaction with his decision, stating, 'Dad built the business to quite a large size, and he'd be pleased that we've maintained it.' He believes it's time to pass the reins to a younger generation, and his children have already worked in various roles at the shop. The business will now be taken over by the James family, with Kate James stepping in to continue the legacy of Mornington Butchery.

A New Chapter Begins

Kate James, the new owner, is eager to build upon the foundation laid by the Etheridges. She shares Mr. Etheridge's passion for quality and service, stating, 'I'm super excited and a bit nervous. I believe in the values that make Mornington special, and we'll focus on those going forward.'

As the Etheridge era comes to a close, the legacy of meat craftsmanship in Gunnedah lives on, ready to be shaped by a new generation of dedicated professionals.