FIFA's £185m Club World Cup Money: Where Is It? | Football Finance Explained (2026)

Global football clubs are growing increasingly frustrated over the delayed distribution of the £185 million in solidarity payments promised by FIFA following last summer's Club World Cup. The funds, intended to support clubs outside the tournament, are yet to be allocated, leaving many in a state of uncertainty. The Guardian understands that FIFA is still determining the allocation of the funds, and there is no clear timeline for when the money will be released.

Clubs that did not participate in the tournament were promised a share of the funds, designed to ensure a proportion of the event's funding was distributed throughout the football pyramid. If shared equally, it would amount to about £50,000 for every top-flight club in the world. However, more than seven months after the Club World Cup's conclusion, there is no sign of the money and no timescale for its distribution.

The delay is particularly frustrating for clubs in smaller leagues, where domestic television rights deals are often precarious or non-existent. A five-figure windfall could be a lifeline for these clubs, but the lack of clarity is causing significant anxiety.

FIFA has been in dialogue for several months with the powerful European Football Clubs body, which reached an agreement last year for about 13% of Club World Cup revenue to be reserved for solidarity payments. However, there is no suggestion that the windfall will go unpaid, and FIFA sources say they are in regular discussions with the confederations and clubs about how the money will be distributed.

The last-minute nature of FIFA's funding deal for the Club World Cup is unlikely to have helped the process to run quickly. It was only in March, three months before the tournament, that the prize money and solidarity pots were agreed. That followed the £787 million agreement with the Saudi-backed streaming platform Dazn in December 2024, to air all the competition's games free of charge.

The delay has sparked controversy, with some questioning FIFA's handling of the situation. One executive from a smaller European league told the Guardian there had been no clear answers about when their clubs will be paid despite continued inquiries.

The Guardian contacted FIFA for comment, but has yet to receive a response. The situation remains uncertain, and the future of the solidarity payments hangs in the balance.