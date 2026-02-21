Fibremaxxing: The Ultimate Guide to Boosting Your Fibre Intake (2026)

Unleashing the Power of Fibre: A Healthy Trend or Overkill?

Dear Chris, you've raised an intriguing question that's got everyone talking - what exactly is this 'fibremaxxing' phenomenon, and is it a healthy pursuit or a potential pitfall?

Let's dive into the world of dietary fibre, a nutrient that often flies under the radar. Dietitian Priya Tew sheds light on its dual nature: insoluble fibre, akin to a broom, sweeps through our system, while soluble fibre acts as a sponge, aiding digestion and keeping our bodies regular. But that's not all - fibre also plays a role in lowering cholesterol and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

So, are we getting enough of this dietary hero? Tew suggests we aim for 25-30 grams of fibre daily, but most of us fall short, clocking in at around 15-18 grams. This is where the #fibremaxxing trend comes into play, but it's crucial to approach it with caution.

The Dark Side of Overdoing Fibre

But here's where it gets controversial: excessive fibre intake can lead to unpleasant side effects like bloating, constipation, and abdominal pain. Tew warns that increasing fibre intake too rapidly can catch our bodies off guard, causing discomfort.

A Gradual Approach to Fibre Maxing

To avoid these pitfalls, Tew recommends a gradual, step-by-step approach. She suggests adding a touch of fibre to each meal, whether it's sprinkling chia seeds on porridge, incorporating fruit like bananas or raspberries, or adding a spoonful of nut butter. This strategy can also be applied to soups, with the addition of lentils and a side of whole grain or rye bread.

Fibre-Rich Snacking Options

When it comes to snacks, Tew and Kirkland suggest some fibre-filled options. From popcorn to roast chickpeas spiced with paprika and cumin, these snacks offer a healthy dose of fibre. Tew also recommends keeping the skin on apples and pairing them with almond butter for an extra fibre boost.

Dinner Ideas for Fibre Enthusiasts

For dinner, Niall Kirkland, author of 'The Good Bite Easy', shares a mouth-watering recipe: a creamy bean and lentil dish. Simply sauté onion and garlic, add miso, butter beans, lentils, stock, and blended silken tofu, then simmer until thick. Garnish with soft cheese and chilli oil, and scoop it up with toasted sourdough for a heavenly meal.

Incorporating Fibre into Everyday Meals

Tew also suggests incorporating pulses like lentils into everyday dishes. She recommends stirring lentils into chicken curries and pasta sauces, or adding kidney beans to chilli, always served with basmati or brown rice for an extra fibre kick.

The Key Takeaway

The goal is to add fibre subtly, without going overboard. As Tew wisely advises, "Think: where can I add that sneaky bit of fibre without going over the top? Otherwise, you'll end up feeling rubbish."

So, is fibremaxxing a healthy trend or a potential health hazard? The answer lies in moderation and a gradual approach. What are your thoughts on this fibre-filled phenomenon? We'd love to hear your take in the comments below!