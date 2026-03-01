Ferry Cancellations in Greece: Heavy Winds Disrupt Travel Plans (2026)

Ferry Services Disrupted by Stormy Weather in Greece: A Travel Alert

The Greek seas experienced a turbulent Saturday as heavy winds caused a series of ferry cancellations, disrupting travel plans for many. But here's where it gets controversial: some argue that these weather-related disruptions are an inevitable part of island-hopping in Greece, while others believe more can be done to ensure a smoother journey.

The National Meteorological Service warned of gale-force winds, reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale, across both the Aegean and Ionian Seas. This led to a chain reaction of ferry cancellations, affecting travel to popular destinations like Santorini, Rhodes, and the Cyclades.

The Impact on Ferry Schedules

Morning sailings from Piraeus to the Cyclades and Aegean islands were cancelled, leaving travellers stranded.

The Blue Star Chios sailing in the afternoon was also called off, impacting travel to Santorini, Anafi, and other islands.

Conventional ferries were the only ones allowed to sail in the Argosaronic Gulf.

Cancellations extended to Rafina port, affecting trips to Evia and the Cycladic islands of Andros, Tinos, and Mykonos.

Morning sailings from Lavrio port were also cancelled.

The Igoumenitsa-Lefkimmi-Corfu route and the Rio-Antirrio connection in the Gulf of Corinth were disrupted.

Staying Informed: A Traveller's Guide

Authorities advise travellers to stay updated through local port offices and travel agencies. With more changes likely throughout the day, it's crucial to keep an eye on the latest news. For those planning island-hopping adventures, it's a good idea to have backup plans and alternative transportation options ready.

And this is the part most people miss: while weather-related disruptions are common, some argue that better planning and communication could minimize the impact on travellers. What do you think? Could better weather forecasting and more flexible ferry schedules make a difference? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss how we can improve the travel experience in Greece despite the unpredictable weather.