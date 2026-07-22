Ferragamo Resort 2027: Maximilian Davis’ 1920s-Inspired Collection Explained | Fashion Breakdown (2026)

In the world of fashion, where trends come and go, it's refreshing to witness a designer with a clear, refined vision. Maximilian Davis, the creative director at Ferragamo, has once again showcased his talent with a subtle yet captivating collection for Resort 2027, titled '20s Miles.'

This collection is a testament to Davis' ability to draw inspiration from the past while creating something uniquely modern. By exploring the 1920s, an era known for its artistic and creative revolution, Davis has crafted a narrative that resonates with today's audience.

The Art of Inspiration

One of the most intriguing aspects of this collection is Davis' nod to the iconic artist Man Ray and the Cubist movement. The influence is evident in the prints, folded constructions, and a color palette that exudes sophistication. It's a clever way to pay homage to the past while keeping the designs relevant and fresh.

"What makes this collection particularly fascinating is how Davis translates artistic influences into wearable fashion. It's a delicate balance, and he's mastered it." - Personal Reflection

Textural Tales

The textural elements are a standout feature. Davis plays with patchwork, reminiscent of art collages, and experiments with materials. The highlight? Two modern interpretations of flapper dresses, featuring pleated gold lamé and metallic satin panels. While these pieces are eye-catching, it's the more subdued and wearable expressions that truly shine.

Elongated Elegance

The elongated lines and signature silhouettes of the 1920s are beautifully reinterpreted. From printed pleated tops and skirts in fluid fabrics to scarf dressing and evening gowns in washed velvet, Davis has created a collection that exudes effortless elegance. These pieces are a testament to his understanding of the era's aesthetic and his ability to make it relevant for today's fashion-forward individuals.

Material Mastery

Davis' material choices are intentional and diverse. He celebrates linen for its organic texture and imperfect perfection, elevates wardrobe staples with rich suedes, and showcases Ferragamo's expertise in leather. The combination of leather with other materials, such as knits and nylon, creates unique and modern pieces.

A standout example is the chocolate bomber jacket, a hybrid construction that exudes the ease of a cardigan. Men's zippered coats and windbreakers in nylon with leather trimming are also notable, showcasing a perfect blend of functionality and style.

A Deeper Look

This collection is more than just a nod to the past. It's a celebration of artistic expression and a reminder of the power of inspiration. Davis' ability to draw from the 1920s and create something contemporary is a testament to his talent and vision. It raises the question: How can we continue to draw from the past to create relevant and exciting fashion in the future?

In my opinion, collections like '20s Miles' are a breath of fresh air in the fashion industry. They remind us of the importance of storytelling and the impact of a designer's vision. Maximilian Davis has once again proven his worth, and I eagerly await his next chapter at Ferragamo.