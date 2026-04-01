Fernando Mendoza’s Wild Combine Question & NFL Draft Hype | No. 1 Pick Cinderella Story (2026)

Imagine being told, 'Maybe you should get arrested,' during one of the most pivotal moments of your career. That's exactly what happened to Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana quarterback and presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, during his pre-draft Combine interview. In a recent video with CBS Sports, Mendoza shared this jaw-dropping moment, leaving fans and analysts alike scratching their heads. But here's where it gets controversial—was it a bizarre attempt at humor, or a calculated strategy to see how he'd handle pressure? Mendoza admitted he was initially 'a little confused' but later realized it might have been a joke about the team hoping he'd slip to them in the draft. And this is the part most people miss: the psychological games teams play during these interviews can be as intense as the physical tests.

Unless something completely unexpected happens, all signs point to Mendoza being drafted first overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, who are desperately seeking a franchise quarterback to turn their fortunes around. But let’s not forget why he’s in this position—Mendoza just wrapped up one of the most dominant quarterback seasons in college football history. He completed a staggering 72.0% of his passes for 3,535 yards, threw 41 touchdowns with only six interceptions, and even added 276 rushing yards with multiple scores. Oh, and did we mention he led the Indiana Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 record and their first-ever national championship? Talk about a résumé that speaks for itself.

But here’s the real question: Are these unconventional interview tactics fair, or do they cross the line? While some argue it tests a player’s composure, others see it as unnecessary pressure in an already high-stakes environment. What do you think? Let’s spark a debate—should NFL teams rethink their approach to pre-draft interviews, or is this just part of the game?

And while we’re on the topic of athletic prowess, it’s hard not to wonder: How would NBA or MLB stars fare at the Combine? Could LeBron James outjump everyone in the vertical leap test, or would Shohei Ohtani’s speed turn heads on the 40-yard dash? It’s a fun thought experiment that highlights just how unique and demanding the NFL Combine truly is. So, next time you watch these interviews or drills, remember—there’s always more than meets the eye.