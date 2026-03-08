Fermin Aldeguer's MotoGP Comeback: A Race Against Time (2026)

Fermin Aldeguer's road to recovery from a fractured femur is a race against time, with the Gresini rider facing a challenging journey to be ready for the 2026 MotoGP season opener in Thailand. Despite the grim outlook, his physiotherapist, Aitor Tomas, remains optimistic, stating that Aldeguer's recovery is 'complex' but not impossible. Tomas draws inspiration from Pedro Acosta's swift return to racing after a similar injury, although he acknowledges that individual recovery times can vary.

The Gresini team has not disclosed a timeline for Aldeguer's recovery, but it's widely expected that he will miss the upcoming pre-season tests at Sepang and Buriram in February. This setback poses a significant challenge for Aldeguer, who was a top rookie last year, to be ready for the season's start on February 27th. However, Tomas remains steadfast, aiming to have Aldeguer back on track for the first MotoGP race.

The physiotherapist's role is to support Aldeguer's recovery, focusing on daily progress and confidence-building. Tomas emphasizes that femur fractures often require extensive recovery periods, and Aldeguer's injury is no exception. Yet, he remains hopeful, citing Acosta's rapid recovery as a potential blueprint for Aldeguer's return.

Gresini's future plans for Aldeguer's replacement remain undisclosed, leaving the team's strategy for the season's opening rounds in a state of uncertainty. As Aldeguer's recovery progresses, the team will need to make crucial decisions regarding his participation and potential replacements, ensuring a competitive lineup for the season ahead.