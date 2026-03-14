Fermin Aldeguer's Injury Update: Surgery After Training Crash | MotoGP 2026 Season (2026)

A devastating setback has struck Gresini Racing's Fermin Aldeguer, the 2025 MotoGP Rookie of the Year, as he prepares for the upcoming season. The Spaniard's pre-season training took a turn for the worse when he suffered a fracture to the shaft of his left femur during a crash in Valencia.

Aldeguer will undergo surgery on January 9th to address this serious injury. The operation aims to rectify the issue swiftly, but the road to recovery is often unpredictable.

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But here's where it gets controversial: with the opening Test scheduled for Sepang on February 3rd, Aldeguer now faces an uphill battle to regain full fitness in time. It's a race against the clock, and the pressure is on for the young rider.

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As the situation unfolds, motogp.com will keep us updated with the latest news. We wish Fermin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the track soon.

And this is the part most people miss: injuries in sports are an unfortunate reality, but they also serve as a reminder of the resilience and determination of athletes. Will Aldeguer's comeback story inspire or will it be a cautionary tale? The MotoGP community is divided, and we want to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Do you think Aldeguer can overcome this setback and be ready for the opening Test? Or is this a sign of a longer-term challenge? Share your opinions and let's discuss the impact of injuries on athletes' careers.

Fermin Aldeguer's Injury Update: Surgery After Training Crash | MotoGP 2026 Season (2026)

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