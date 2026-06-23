Fenix Mayfair: London's New Greek Restaurant with a Twist (2026)

In a world where many restaurants are struggling, Fenix, a Greek restaurant in Mayfair, London, stands out as a bold and unapologetic maximalist. It's a place that embraces excess and challenges the notion of understated elegance. This new addition to the London dining scene is part of a growing trend of restaurants that prioritize experience and spectacle over minimalism.

The Maximalist Movement

Fenix belongs to a group of restaurants that I like to call the "maximalists." These establishments embrace a more-is-more approach, creating immersive and often over-the-top dining experiences. From the ornate, Athenian-inspired interior to the playful menu, Fenix is a sensory adventure.

What makes this movement particularly fascinating is its contrast to the current economic climate. While many restaurateurs are facing financial challenges, Fenix and its ilk seem to thrive on creating an escape, a fantasy world for their patrons. It's a bold statement and a refreshing change from the earnest, single-sheet menus that have become the norm.

The Tattu Legacy

Fenix is an offshoot of a successful Manchester institution, and its roots are evident in the kitsch and chaotic yet profitable Tattu chain. The Permanently Unique group, owned by brothers Adam and Drew Jones, has mastered the art of creating unforgettable dining experiences. Tattu's multiple themed rooms, smoke-billowing cocktails, and burning cauldron bars set a high bar for Fenix to match.

Despite the similarities, Fenix offers a more serene and classy atmosphere. The posh Greek small plates menu is a draw, and the restaurant manages to strike a balance between flamboyant staging and serious food.

The Food Experience

The food at Fenix is a delightful blend of traditional Greek flavors and modern twists. The moussaka, for instance, is deconstructed and elevated with short rib and Cretan graviera cheese. The taramasalata is smoked and silky, a true delight. Even the humble hummus is transformed with paprika and warm pitta.

While some dishes may lean towards playing to low tastes with extravagant toppings like cod's roe and caviar, Fenix seems to care about the food more than it needs to. The all-day set menu and sharing options cater to different preferences and group sizes, offering a flexible dining experience.

A Contrast to Impala

In comparison to Impala, another London restaurant I recently visited, Fenix presents a stark contrast. Impala is groundbreaking, cool, and dark, appealing to a specific audience. Fenix, on the other hand, is bright, brash, and shamelessly open to all. It's a fun and frothy experience that may infuriate some, but it's hard to deny its appeal.

The dessert menu is a perfect example of Fenix's playful nature. While more Aegean-appropriate desserts are available, the vanilla creme brulee, served with crumble and caramelized apples, is a crowd-pleaser. It's a dessert that embodies the restaurant's spirit: fun, indulgent, and unapologetic.

Final Thoughts

Fenix is a welcome addition to London's dining scene, offering a unique and memorable experience. It embraces the maximalist trend, creating a world of excess and fantasy. While it may not be for everyone, Fenix is a testament to the power of immersive dining and the joy of indulgence. It's a restaurant that leaves a lasting impression, and I, for one, am glad to have experienced its charm.