Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, a 20-year-old cycling prodigy, claimed the Australian elite women's time trial title, edging out defending champion Brodie Chapman by a mere 3.8 seconds. This victory marks Wilson-Haffenden's first time competing in the elite category at the Westbridge Funds Road National Championships. Her time of 40:15.71 for the 29.3km effort around Bold Park was a testament to her skill and determination. Chapman, who had a deficit of 22 seconds with ten kilometers to go, managed to pull back the gap significantly in the final lap, but ultimately had to concede defeat on home soil. Despite finishing fourth in the individual time trial at the Kigali Road World Championships, Chapman's prediction of Wilson-Haffenden as a dangerous rival proved accurate. The two cyclists, who were teammates in the World Championship-winning Mixed Relay team, exchanged hearty congratulations after the race. This race was a significant moment in Australian cycling, showcasing the talent and determination of these two exceptional athletes. But here's where it gets controversial: some may argue that Chapman's performance was undermined by her previous success, while others may celebrate Wilson-Haffenden's breakthrough. What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Felicity Wilson-Haffenden Wins Australian Time Trial Title! | Race Highlights & Analysis (2026)
