Federico Chiesa: Why He's Not in Italy's 2026 World Cup Squad (2026)

The Curious Case of Federico Chiesa's Absence

The world of football is abuzz with the news of Federico Chiesa's sudden departure from the Italy squad. As an analyst, I find this development intriguing, especially given the player's rich history with the national team.

A Surprising Omission

Chiesa, a 28-year-old winger with a proven track record, has been a pivotal figure for Italy, boasting an impressive 51 appearances and seven goals. However, his recent absence from the squad raises several questions. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) cited his physical condition as the reason, stating he was 'deemed unavailable for the next two matches'. This decision is particularly surprising given his relatively young age and the fact that he has been a regular fixture in the Liverpool lineup this season.

A Player's Journey

What many don't realize is that Chiesa's journey with the national team has been a tumultuous one. He was a Euro 2020 winner, a significant achievement, but his relationship with the team has had its ups and downs. Interestingly, he had previously rejected the chance to play under Gennaro Gattuso, the current manager. This backstory adds a layer of complexity to his recent omission.

The Replacement

Nicolò Cambiaghi, a 25-year-old from Bologna, has been called up to replace Chiesa. While Cambiaghi has shown promise with four goals and six assists this season, he has only one appearance for the Azzurri. This sudden elevation raises questions about the team's strategy and the depth of their talent pool.

The Bigger Picture

In my opinion, this situation highlights the delicate balance between club and country in modern football. Players often face the challenge of managing their physical condition while juggling club commitments and international duties. Chiesa's case could spark a broader discussion about player welfare and the intense demands of the sport.

Furthermore, it's worth considering the psychological impact on players when they are deemed 'unavailable' for national duty. This decision could potentially affect Chiesa's confidence and motivation, especially given his previous rejection of the Azzurri under Gattuso.

Looking Ahead

As we move forward, it will be fascinating to see how Chiesa responds to this setback. Will he bounce back stronger for Liverpool? Or will this absence affect his form and confidence? Personally, I believe this situation could be a turning point in his career, either positively or negatively.

Additionally, the inclusion of Cambiaghi could be a make-or-break moment for his international career. Will he seize this opportunity and cement his place in the squad? Or will he fade into the background after this brief stint?

In conclusion, Chiesa's omission from the Italy squad is more than just a simple injury-related decision. It's a complex narrative that intertwines player welfare, team dynamics, and the ever-evolving relationship between club and country. As we await the upcoming matches, these are the stories that truly captivate the football world.