Federal Court of Appeal Rules: Was the Emergencies Act Use Lawful? | Canada Convoy Protests 2022 (2026)

A crucial decision is set to be made this Friday morning, one that will shape the narrative around a controversial chapter in Canadian politics. The Federal Court of Appeal is about to rule on whether the Liberal government overstepped its bounds by invoking the Emergencies Act to disband the convoy protests that paralyzed the capital and border crossings in 2022.

This decision, expected around 11 a.m. ET, is being closely watched by many.

The appellate court has been reviewing a previous Federal Court ruling, which found that the government's decision to use this unprecedented law was unreasonable and infringed upon the protesters' rights as outlined in the Charter.

In a 2024 decision, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley stated that while the protests reflected a breakdown in public order, there was no national emergency that justified the use of the Emergencies Act. Mosley made this decision with the benefit of hindsight and a more comprehensive understanding of the facts and law compared to what the government had when they declared a public order emergency.

The federal government, however, swiftly appealed this ruling.

During a hearing last February, a lawyer representing the government argued that it was unfair for the judge to apply such a clear-eyed perspective to find fault with their decision. The government has consistently maintained that the protests posed a security threat and that the measures taken under the Emergencies Act were targeted, proportional, and temporary.

What started as a protest against vaccine mandates attracted thousands to the capital, with many arriving in trucks and expressing a range of grievances against the former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government. The protests, characterized by blaring horns, big-rig blockades, and makeshift encampments, led some Ottawa businesses to temporarily close, while residents complained of noise and diesel fumes.

Protesters, some of whom brought bouncy castles and an inflatable hot tub, argued that their demonstration was largely peaceful. The protests also extended to border crossings, including the key trade route to the United States via Windsor, Ontario.

On February 14, 2022, Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act, granting law enforcement extraordinary powers to remove and arrest protesters and giving the government the authority to freeze the finances of those connected to the protests.

Mosley also found that the economic orders infringed upon protesters' freedom of expression, as they were too broad in their application to those who wished to protest but were not engaging in activities likely to lead to a breach of the peace.

One of the key questions at the heart of this legal challenge and the public inquiry that preceded it is the definition of "threats to the security of Canada."

Under the Emergencies Act, a national emergency exists if the situation cannot be effectively addressed by any other Canadian law. Furthermore, a public order emergency can only be declared in response to an emergency arising from threats to the security of Canada that are so serious as to constitute a national emergency.

The act defers to the Canadian Security Intelligence Service's (CSIS) definition of such threats, which includes serious violence against persons or property, espionage, foreign interference, or an intent to overthrow the government by violence. The government has argued that this definition also encompasses economic disruption.

In his testimony during the 2022 public inquiry, then-CSIS director David Vigneault supported the invocation of the Emergencies Act, even though he did not believe the Freedom Convoy met his agency's definition of a threat to national security.

The government also cited the situation in the Alberta border town of Coutts, where weapons, body armor, and ammunition were seized on the morning of February 14, as justification for invoking the act.

However, Mosley stated that the situation created by the protests did not meet the legal threshold for a national emergency.

"While these events are concerning, the record does not support a conclusion that the convoy had created a critical, urgent, and temporary situation that was national in scope and could not be effectively dealt with under any other law of Canada," he wrote.

He continued, "The harassment of residents, workers, and business owners in downtown Ottawa, while highly objectionable, did not amount to serious violence or threats of serious violence."

A public inquiry, led by Commissioner Paul Rouleau, came to a different conclusion. Rouleau found that the federal government met the "very high" threshold needed to invoke the Emergencies Act, citing failures in policing and federalism.

In his final report, Justice Paul Rouleau stated that the government's decision to use the act was appropriate and pointed to a series of failures in the police response to the convoy protests.

"Lawful protest descended into lawlessness, culminating in a national emergency," he wrote.

Rouleau, an Ontario Court of Appeal justice, acknowledged that he reached this conclusion reluctantly, stating, "I do not consider the factual basis for it to be overwhelming."

The Federal Court of Appeal's decision, expected around 11 a.m. ET, will provide further clarity on this complex and controversial issue.

And this is the part where the story takes an even more intriguing turn...