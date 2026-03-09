Fed Chair Powell Supports Lisa Cook in Supreme Court Battle Against Trump | Full Analysis (2026)

In a dramatic twist, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to attend the Supreme Court's oral argument in a case that has rocked Washington. The case involves President Donald Trump's unprecedented attempt to fire Fed governor Lisa Cook, a move that has sparked a political firestorm. But here's where it gets controversial: Powell's attendance is a bold statement of support for Cook, a stark contrast to his previous subdued responses to Trump's attacks on the Fed.

The backstory? Trump has been vocal about his desire to remove Cook from the Fed's governing board, a decision that could significantly impact the central bank's independence. Trump's motivation? He wants to appoint someone who aligns with his views on interest rates, which have been a point of contention. And this is the part most people miss: Trump has been pushing for a 1% interest rate, a drastic cut that few economists advocate.

The Fed Chair, appointed by Trump himself in 2018, has been under fire from the administration. The Trump team has issued subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment, which is highly unusual. Powell's video statement, denouncing the subpoenas as a ploy to manipulate interest rates, has set the stage for a public showdown.

The Supreme Court's decision will be pivotal. If Trump succeeds in firing Cook, he gains the power to appoint a new Fed board member, potentially tipping the balance in his favor. This could lead to significant changes in monetary policy, affecting the entire economy. The question remains: will the court side with Trump's executive power or uphold the Fed's independence? The outcome will shape the future of the nation's financial landscape, leaving many to wonder what the verdict will be.