February Streaming Guide: From Puppy Love to Muppet Hijinks (2026)

February is here, and with it comes a treasure trove of streaming delights to keep you entertained as the winter chill lingers. But beware—not all shows are created equal, and some might just surprise you with their depth. From heartwarming tales to outrageous reboots, here’s what’s worth your time this month. And this is the part most people miss: these shows aren’t just about entertainment; they’re about sparking conversations and challenging your perspective.

Dog Park: Starring Leon Ford, Celia Pacquola, Brooke Satchwell, and a pack of adorable pups, this series initially presents itself as a lighthearted comedy. But here’s where it gets controversial—beneath the laughs lies a poignant exploration of relationships and the obligations we have to one another. Roland (Ford), a grumpy TAFE professor, begrudgingly takes charge of his teen daughter and their fluffy pup after his wife leaves for a job. Enter Samantha (Pacquola), the sunny leader of a dog-walking group, who tries to crack Roland’s tough exterior. While the dogs are undeniably cute, the real draw is the show’s thoughtful rumination on human connections. Is it possible to find meaning in the mundane? Let us know what you think in the comments. Perfect for those who crave character-driven stories. Streaming now on ABC iview.

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The Muppet Show 50th Anniversary Special: The Muppets are back, and this time, they’re not just celebrating—they’re testing the waters for a new series. With Sabrina Carpenter as the ultra-peppy host, alongside Seth Rogen and Maya Rudolph, this special is a nostalgic trip with a modern twist. But here’s the kicker: Carpenter’s chemistry with Miss Piggy is nothing short of magical. Are the Muppets still relevant in today’s world? Share your thoughts below. Perfect for uniting fans of all ages. Streaming now on Disney+.

Strip Law: Netflix’s latest animated venture takes us to the morally ambiguous streets of Las Vegas. Starring Adam Scott as Lincoln Crumb, a washed-up lawyer, and Janelle James as Sheila Flambé, a strip magician, this show is a sleazy, pun-filled ride. But what’s truly impressive is James’s voice work, which elevates the humor to new heights. Is this show a guilty pleasure or a masterpiece of satire? Weigh in! Perfect for fans of adult animation with a side of razzle-dazzle. Premieres February 20 on Netflix.

Australia’s Greatest Conman?: Hosted by Marc Fennell, this documentary dives into the shocking story of John Friedrich, a man who conned his way to an Order of Australia before becoming a national embarrassment. With creative visuals and gripping interviews, this isn’t your average true crime tale. Does Friedrich’s story reflect a deeper issue in Australian society? Let’s discuss. Perfect for true crime enthusiasts. Premieres February 24 on SBS On Demand.

Scrubs Season 10: The beloved hospital drama is back, but with a twist. JD, Elliot, and Turk are now seasoned physicians, but the show hasn’t lost its charm, introducing a fresh batch of interns and new faces like Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. Is this reboot a nostalgic triumph or a misstep? Share your take! Perfect for early 2000s nostalgia seekers. Premieres February 26 on Disney+.

February’s lineup is a mix of old and new, light and deep, but one thing’s for sure—there’s something for everyone. Which show are you most excited about? And which one do you think will spark the most debate? Let us know in the comments!

February Streaming Guide: From Puppy Love to Muppet Hijinks (2026)

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