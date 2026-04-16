February's Movie Lineup: From Theatre to Streaming, Here's What's New (2026)

February's Film Feast: From Heartfelt Dramas to Chilling Thrillers, There's Something for Every Movie Lover

The cinematic landscape is brimming with captivating stories, and February is no exception. Whether you're a die-hard cinephile or prefer cozy movie nights at home, this month's releases offer a diverse array of experiences. From animated adventures to thought-provoking dramas, here's a curated guide to what's hitting theaters and streaming platforms, courtesy of the Concrete Playground team.

But here's where it gets exciting: February isn't just about blockbuster sequels or award-season contenders. It's a month that challenges genres, explores unconventional narratives, and invites us to question our perceptions. So, buckle up as we dive into the must-watch films of February, with a few surprises along the way!

Available Now on VOD and Digital: A Zootopia Reunion

Kicking things off is the highly anticipated Zootopia 2, now available for home viewing. Disney's 2016 animated hit returns with an all-new adventure featuring the unlikely duo, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). This time, they're investigating a mysterious reptilian newcomer whose presence threatens the harmony of Zootopia. Will our heroes restore order, or will the city succumb to chaos? It's a wild ride that proves some partnerships are truly unbreakable.

In Cinemas February 5: Laughter Through Tears and Zombie Apocalypses

Is This Thing On? tackles the complexities of divorce with a unique twist. Will Arnett's Alex turns to stand-up comedy to cope with his crumbling marriage to Tess (Laura Dern). As Alex bares his soul on stage, Tess confronts her own sacrifices, leading both characters on a journey of self-discovery. Will their paths converge in laughter or tears? It's a poignant reminder that humor can be found even in life's messiest moments.

Shifting gears, We Bury The Dead presents a fresh take on the zombie genre. Set in Tasmania, this thriller follows Ava (Daisy Ridley), a woman searching for her missing husband amidst the chaos caused by an experimental military weapon. As the dead 'come back online,' Ava uncovers a chilling truth: they're becoming increasingly violent. Can she find her husband before it's too late? This Australian-set apocalypse will keep you on the edge of your seat.

In Cinemas February 12: Classic Romance Meets Modern Cinema

Wuthering Heights is undoubtedly February's most buzzed-about release. Directed by the visionary behind Saltburn, this adaptation of Emily Brontë's classic romance promises to be a sensory spectacle. With Australia's most captivating actors, a Charli XCX-curated soundtrack, and a story that transcends time, it's a cinematic event not to be missed. But will it live up to the hype? Only time will tell.

For fans of cat-and-mouse thrillers, Crime 101 reunites Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo outside the MCU. Hemsworth plays a master jewel thief, with Ruffalo hot on his heels as a determined detective. When a disillusioned broker (Halle Berry) and a rival thief (Barry Keoghan) enter the mix, the lines between hunter and hunted blur. Who will outsmart whom in this high-stakes game of wits?

In Cinemas February 19: Musical Legends, Family Dramas, and Eerie Tales

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert is a treat for music lovers. Director Baz Lurhmann, fresh off his Elvis biopic, uncovers long-lost footage of the King himself. This unique blend of documentary and concert film showcases Elvis's 1970s Vegas residency, tour highlights, and intimate moments from the Graceland archives. It's a must-see for fans and a fascinating glimpse into a legend's life.

Jimpa explores family dynamics and self-discovery. Olivia Colman stars as Hannah, who travels with her nonbinary teenager, Frances (Aud Mason-Hyde), to visit their gay grandfather, Jim (John Lithgow). When Frances decides to stay with Jim, Hannah reflects on her past and her role as a parent. It's a heartfelt story that challenges traditional family norms.

Sound of Falling is a haunting addition to February's lineup. Set in a German farmhouse, it intertwines the lives of four women across decades, bound by shared hardships and secrets. As the house becomes a character in its own right, the film delves into the enduring impact of the past. Will these women find resolution, or will their secrets continue to haunt them?

Pillion, part of the Mardi Gras Film Festival, tells the story of Colin (Harry Melling), a shy individual who finds passion and self-discovery through a relationship with biker Ray (Alexander Skarsgård). As their chemistry ignites, Colin enters the world of BDSM, exploring his desires and boundaries. It's a bold exploration of love, trust, and the power of embracing one's true self.

Streaming February 25: Relationship Comedies and Pirate Adventures

Splitsville, streaming on HBO Max, dubs itself 'an unromantic comedy.' Two couples with contrasting relationship dynamics collide, leading to misunderstandings and chaos. As monogamous Carey (Kyle Marvin) and Ashley (Adria Arjona) teeter on the edge of divorce, they seek advice from open-relationship couple Paul (Michael Angelo Covino) and Julie (Dakota Johnson). Will their friendships survive, or will boundaries be irretrievably crossed?

The Bluff, available on Prime Video, takes us to the 18th-century Caribbean. Priyanka Chopra stars as a former pirate who's built a peaceful life with her family on a remote island. When old enemies resurface, she must reclaim her identity as 'Bloody Mary' to protect her children. It's a thrilling tale of redemption, family, and the ghosts of the past.

In Cinemas February 26: Historical Epics, Horror Icons, and Award-Worthy Dramas

The Testament of Ann Lee stars Amanda Seyfried as the leader of the Puritan Shakers movement. Believed to be the second coming of Christ, Ann Lee guides her followers across the Atlantic to establish a utopian society. Seyfried's performance is a departure from her previous roles, showcasing her versatility as she embodies this complex historical figure.

Scream 7 brings back the iconic Ghostface killer, with Neve Campbell returning as Sidney Prescott. This time, Sidney must protect her daughter (Isabel May) from the latest incarnation of the masked murderer. Will Sidney's experience be enough to outwit this new threat, or will history repeat itself?

Sirāt, an Academy Award nominee for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Screenplay, follows a father and son's journey through Southern Morocco. In search of his lost daughter, the father navigates the unfamiliar world of dance culture. It's a poignant exploration of family bonds, cultural differences, and the power of art to unite us.

And this is the part most people miss: February's releases aren't just about entertainment; they're conversation starters. From the ethics of experimental weapons in We Bury The Dead to the complexities of non-traditional relationships in Pillion, these films invite us to reflect on our world. So, which movie will spark your next great debate?

As you plan your February movie marathon, remember to check local theater listings or your preferred streaming platform for additional releases. Happy watching, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments – we'd love to hear which films resonated with you and why!