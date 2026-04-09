February 2026 Horror Movie Roundup: Dracula, Scream, and More! (2026)

Get ready for a spine-chilling February with a lineup of horror movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat! From classic remakes to thrilling sequels, this month's releases are sure to satisfy all thrill-seekers.

'Dracula' Takes a Romantic Turn

On February 6, prepare for a unique twist on Bram Stoker's iconic vampire. Luc Besson's interpretation stars Caleb Landry Jones as Dracula, presenting a romanticized version of the infamous bloodsucker. But here's the twist: Christoph Waltz plays the legendary vampire hunter Van Helsing, setting the stage for an epic showdown. Will this fresh take on the age-old tale satisfy fans of the original? You'll have to watch and decide!

'The Strangers – Chapter 3' Concludes the Trilogy

Also releasing on February 6, this final installment in the 'Strangers' series promises a chilling conclusion. Madelaine Petsch takes center stage as the ultimate survivor, facing off against the mysterious masked killers. Will she outwit her tormentors and bring an end to the terror?

'Cold Storage' Blends Horror and Comedy

On February 13, a star-studded cast graces the screen in this unusual horror-comedy. Imagine a deadly fungus outbreak at a military base, and you have the premise for this wild ride. With Georgina Campbell, Joe Keery, and the iconic Vanessa Redgrave, the film promises both laughs and scares. And did we mention Liam Neeson joins the party? A unique blend of genres awaits!

'Psycho Killer' Debuts a New Director

February 20 marks the directorial debut of producer Gavin Polone. The film follows an officer's relentless pursuit of a serial killer who murdered her husband. With Georgina Campbell and Malcolm McDowell leading the cast, this intense thriller is sure to keep you guessing until the very end.

'Scream 7' Brings Back the Icons

And finally, on February 27, the iconic 'Scream' franchise returns with its seventh installment. Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their beloved roles, and this time, original writer Kevin Williamson takes the director's chair. Expect a reunion of familiar faces and a fresh dose of terror. But will this sequel live up to the legacy of the previous films? Only one way to find out!

There's something for every horror enthusiast this February. Which movie are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts and let the debate begin!