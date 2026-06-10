FDA's Warning: Don't Use Cement to Preserve Beans - Unhygienic Practices Exposed (2026)

The FDA has issued a stern warning against a viral video showing a controversial bean preservation method. The video, which has sparked concern among Ghanaians, depicts a process involving a white powdery substance believed to be cement. But here's where it gets controversial... The FDA clarifies that this method is not only unsafe but also illegal under Ghana's food safety regulations. The Authority emphasizes that cement has no place in food preservation, and such practices are not recognized or endorsed by the Plant Protection and Regulatory Services Directorate (PPRSD). The video also raises questions about the language spoken, which doesn't appear to be Ghanaian. This incident highlights the importance of adhering to approved agricultural and food preservation practices. The FDA encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious practices. And this is the part most people miss... The FDA also condemned the use of unapproved substances and poor hygiene practices, particularly direct hand contact with food without protective wear. The Authority reassures the public that these practices are not encouraged in Ghana and advises farm produce aggregators and retailers to avoid engaging in or promoting unsafe preservation methods. Consumers are urged to report any suspicious practices to the FDA for investigation and possible sanctions. Read the full statement below: [Insert full statement here]