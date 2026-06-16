FBI: DNA from glove near Guthrie home appears to match glove worn by suspect (2026)

A chilling development has emerged in the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie. The FBI has revealed that a glove containing DNA, discovered near Nancy's home, appears to match the gloves worn by a mysterious masked individual who was seen outside her front door on the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field by the roadside, has sent shockwaves through the investigation. Preliminary DNA results, received by the FBI on Saturday, indicate a potential match with the suspect's gloves. This discovery comes as law enforcement intensifies its efforts, gathering more evidence in the third week of the search.

But here's where it gets controversial... Authorities had initially stated that no suspect had been identified. However, the FBI's recent announcement seems to contradict this, leading to questions about the progress and transparency of the investigation.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on January 31st at her Arizona residence. Her disappearance has left a trail of unanswered questions. Bloodstains were discovered on the front porch, and purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, with two payment deadlines passing without resolution.

The investigation took a turn when surveillance videos, released by investigators, captured the masked person outside Nancy's door. The footage shows an individual wearing a ski mask, backpack, long pants, and gloves, raising suspicions and prompting the FBI to declare this person a suspect.

Late on Friday night, a dramatic scene unfolded as law enforcement sealed off a road near Nancy's home. A fleet of sheriff's and FBI vehicles, including forensics units, converged at the roadblock. Simultaneously, a Range Rover SUV was towed from a nearby restaurant parking lot, with the sheriff's department confirming it was part of the Guthrie investigation.

On Thursday, the FBI provided a detailed description of the suspect, a man standing approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. They also identified the backpack he was carrying as a 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack."

The search for Nancy has led authorities to various locations, including a traffic stop south of Tucson, where a person was briefly detained for questioning. Additionally, a court-authorized search was conducted in Rio Rico, approximately an hour's drive from the city.

Authorities have expressed grave concerns about Nancy's health, as she requires vital daily medication. She is known to have a pacemaker and has a history of high blood pressure and heart issues, according to sheriff's dispatcher audio.

In an earlier development, authorities revealed that they had collected DNA from Nancy's property, which did not belong to her or those in close contact with her. Investigators are working tirelessly to identify the owner of this DNA.

The FBI has also reported finding approximately 16 gloves in various locations near the house, most of which were searchers' gloves that had been discarded.

This case continues to unfold, leaving many questions unanswered. What do you think about the FBI's recent announcement? Do you believe they have enough evidence to identify the suspect? Share your thoughts in the comments below!