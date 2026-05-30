Father-Son Adventure: Recreating an Epic Bike Journey to Australia (2026)

Jamie Hargreaves, a 23-year-old cyclist, embarked on an extraordinary journey, retracing his father Phill's historic bike trip to Australia, which took place 40 years ago in 1984. This ambitious endeavor spanned over 15,000 miles, traversing 30 countries and three continents on the same vintage bike model and year as his father's original ride. The adventure lasted seven months, culminating just before Christmas, mirroring the timing of Phill's journey.

Jamie's route began in Derby, where his father started, and he followed the path southeast through France, Belgium, Italy, Slovenia, and Croatia, eventually reaching Turkey. However, he encountered a significant geopolitical obstacle, as his father had traversed Iran, and instead, he opted for a longer route through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan, rejoining the original path in Pakistan. This detour added complexity to his journey.

One of the highlights of Jamie's trip was his visit to Nepal, where he reached the Everest base camp, and also ventured to the base camp of the world's tenth-highest mountain, aiming to surpass his father's achievements. He shared with the BBC, 'I had to beat my old man. So, I did Annapurna base camp, too.'

The journey attracted a massive online following, with over 130,000 people tracking Jamie's progress on Instagram. He meticulously recreated the photographs taken by his 63-year-old father nearly four decades ago, showcasing the evolution of Singapore and other destinations.

One of the most challenging segments of the trip was the desert in Kazakhstan, where Jamie endured relentless headwinds for approximately a month. He described the experience as grueling, stating, 'The wind was blowing east to west, and we were cycling west to east, making it an arduous task. It was a real test of endurance.'

Jamie's resourcefulness shone through as he begged and bartered for food, carrying all his necessities on his back, along with his cherished ukulele, a single luxury item. After Nepal, he flew to Bangkok and then hopped back on his bike, cycling through Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia before finally reaching Australia.

Initially, Jamie intended to end his journey in Derby, Australia, but he realized that it would be a less triumphant conclusion. He adjusted his finish line to Derby Street, Sydney, where he arrived on December 13, marking the successful completion of his father's epic adventure.