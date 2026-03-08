Farmer Wants a Wife Star's Unexpected Engagement: From Drama to Happily Ever After (2026)

A dramatic twist in the tale! The former star of Farmer Wants a Wife, Benjamin Jackson, has revealed his engagement to a fellow contestant, Hannah Gracey. This news comes as a surprise, especially considering Benjamin's abrupt departure from the show mid-season in 2022.

Benjamin, a fan favorite, and Hannah, who met during season 12 of the popular dating series, shared their joyous news on Instagram, leaving their followers in awe. The loved-up couple's photo showcases Hannah's stunning engagement ring, a symbol of their commitment.

Hannah's caption left no room for doubt: "Um…. YEP! The easiest yes of all, in every lifetime." This declaration sparked an outpouring of congratulations from their fellow cast members, including Tess Brookman, who found love with Farmer Harry Lloyd, and Aleisha Mackell, a fellow 2022 contestant.

But here's where it gets controversial... Benjamin's exit from the show four years ago was not without drama. He faced a personal tragedy and health issues, leading to a hasty departure that left Hannah and two other hopefuls, Lyndsay and Erin, devastated. Despite their heartbreak, the ladies supported Benjamin, expressing concern for his well-being.

"I care for him a lot, I’m worried about Benjamin, I’m worried about his health. We all hope he’s okay," Hannah said on the show.

It seems their paths crossed again soon after Benjamin's departure, as their social media accounts suggest. The couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, and the rest, as they say, is history.

And this is the part most people miss... Hannah and Benjamin's journey on Farmer Wants a Wife was one of the most dramatic of the 2022 season. During an episode that aired in September, Benjamin was forced to confront his feelings and reveal the truth to each of his ladies.

The tension began when Lyndsay asked Benjamin if he had kissed any of the other women on the show. Benjamin's nod and subsequent confession that he had kissed two out of three dates left Lyndsay heartbroken. He then pulled Hannah aside, the only woman he hadn't kissed, and admitted he didn't feel a connection with her.

"It's not like I'm trying to keep secrets, I'm not trying to be deceptive," he explained.

Hannah's response was honest: "I got friend-zoned tonight." She shared her feelings, saying, "Hearing that Ben had kissed Lyndsay and Erin made me feel like I wasn't even second-best, like third-best. Yeah, it sucked."

Hannah's words highlight the complexities of reality TV relationships and the challenges of finding love on camera.

So, what do you think? Is this a fairytale ending or a controversial twist? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments! We'd love to hear your take on this unexpected romance.

