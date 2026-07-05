The passing of Always A Virgin, a legendary figure in the world of harness racing, has left an indelible mark on the industry. This remarkable stallion, with a career spanning over two decades, has left behind a legacy that extends far beyond the racetrack.

A Champion's Journey

Always A Virgin's story is one of resilience and excellence. From his early days training with Joe Holloway to his near-miss at the Pacing Triple Crown, this horse embodied the spirit of competition. His racing career was a testament to his talent and determination, and his retirement to Victory Hill Farm marked the beginning of a new chapter.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the way Always A Virgin's story intertwines with the people around him. The ownership group, led by Mitchel Skolnick, shares a unique bond with this champion. Skolnick's recollection of how their partnership came to be is a reminder of the human element in this sport, where relationships and trust play a pivotal role.

Legacy and Impact

Always A Virgin's impact extends beyond his racing prowess. As a sire, he left an indelible mark on the breeding world. His progeny, including the record-breaking Always B Miki, have continued his legacy, dominating the Breeders Crown. The fact that Always A Virgin's bloodline includes the influential Western Hanover line is a testament to his genetic importance.

Personally, I find it intriguing how Always A Virgin's story showcases the intersection of nature and nurture. His success as a sire suggests that his genetic makeup played a significant role, but his early training and the expertise of those around him cannot be overlooked. It's a beautiful example of how the right combination of genetics and environment can create a champion.

Reflections and Condolences

The passing of Always A Virgin has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Trainer Joe Holloway's words capture the essence of this special horse: "He was a very good and underrated racehorse... He will be missed."

As we reflect on Always A Virgin's life, it's important to acknowledge the broader impact of these equine athletes. They inspire, entertain, and leave a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to witness their journeys.

In conclusion, Always A Virgin's story is a reminder of the beauty and complexity of the harness racing world. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations, and his memory will live on through the champions he sired. Rest in peace, Always A Virgin, you will be dearly missed.