Farer World Timer Gold Edition: Affordable Luxury Unboxed | Best World-Time Watch Under $2000 (2026)

The World of Affordable Luxury: Farer's World-Time Watch Evolution

In the realm of luxury timepieces, finding a balance between style, functionality, and affordability is a rare feat. But Farer, a British brand, has been turning heads since 2019 with its remarkable World Timer collection, offering an exceptional experience at a fraction of the usual cost.

Published on February 11, 2026, this review delves into Farer's latest additions to their esteemed collection, with a twist of opulence. The brand has introduced a trio of new models, and the highlight? A touch of gold that elevates these watches to a whole new level.

But here's the catch: Farer's World Timers were already a sensation for their unique designs and affordable pricing. So, how do these new models stack up?

A Golden Evolution

Farer's original World Timer lineup boasted distinct designs for each reference, with varying colorways and dial designs. Now, they've streamlined their collection, basing all models on the fan-favorite Roché, while offering unique color and lume variations.

Among the new models, two share a stunning new dial color, Thorne, with one in stainless steel and the other in gold PVD-coated steel. The third model retains an existing dial style but with a gold PVD twist.

The Thorne dial is a sight to behold, featuring a rich burgundy shade with a barleycorn guilloché pattern. The inner bezel, displaying 24 cities, is also burgundy with white printing, while the world map at the dial's center showcases burgundy oceans and gold-hued continents.

The indices are crafted from Lumicast, a Super-LumiNova-infused ceramic, ensuring excellent visibility in low-light conditions. The hands are lume-filled and silver-toned on the stainless steel version, creating a harmonious contrast.

Golden Variations

The Thorne Gold takes the opulence up a notch. It features a gold-colored handset and a 38mm stainless steel case coated in yellow gold PVD, including both crowns. This gold treatment exudes luxury, especially when paired with the warm burgundy dial and the case's microblasted side cutouts, which gleam in gold.

Farer also offers the Foxe model with a green dial and gold PVD treatment. This variation replaces the burgundy with forest green and the gold with mint green, creating a fresh, nature-inspired aesthetic.

All three models include small, color-matched date windows at 3:00 and are powered by the Sellita SW331-2 automatic movement, a modified GMT movement with a rotating 24-hour disc in the center of the dial.

Using the world-time function is a breeze. Simply align the hour with your city's time zone on the inner bezel, which is controlled by the 10:00 crown. You can then effortlessly read the time in 24 cities worldwide, making this watch a traveler's dream.

Affordable Luxury, Expanded

The two gold models and the stainless steel Thorne are permanent additions to Farer's World Timer collection, joining the existing Roché and Foxe models, forming a quintet of world-timer watches. The stainless steel Thorne is priced at $1,715, while the gold variations command a slight premium at $1,790.

Farer continues to offer exceptional value with these new references, providing a world-time watch experience that is hard to beat in terms of both style and functionality.

And this is the part most watch enthusiasts will appreciate: Farer's commitment to affordability and unique design remains unwavering, making their World Timers a compelling choice for those seeking both luxury and value.

Disclaimer: The author, Johnny Brayson, is a watch enthusiast who appreciates the intricate details and believes in the power of subtle elegance in timepieces.

What do you think about Farer's approach to affordable luxury? Do you prefer unique designs or classic styles in your timepieces? Share your thoughts and join the conversation!