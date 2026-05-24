Farah Khan Reveals Emotional Moment with Salman Khan on Sau Dard Hai (2026)

In a recent interview, renowned filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan revealed an intimate and emotional moment involving Salman Khan during the filming of the song 'Sau Dard Hai' from the movie 'Jaan-E-Mann'. This revelation offers a captivating insight into the actor's raw and vulnerable side, showcasing a different dimension of his personality.

Khan's ability to internalize and express pain in such a genuine manner is a testament to his acting prowess. Farah Khan's observation that Salman didn't rely on glycerine for the emotional sequence but instead broke down in tears while filming it is a powerful indicator of his dedication to his craft. This moment, according to Farah, was completely real and not staged, adding to its authenticity and impact.

The choreographer's close bond with Salman, dating back to their childhood, provides a unique perspective on the actor's personality. She describes him as having a dry and sarcastic sense of humor, but also as extremely soft-hearted. This contrast in his personality traits adds depth to his character and makes him more relatable to audiences.

Farah's reflection on 'Jaan-E-Mann' highlights the film's underrated beauty and the exceptional choreography. She specifically mentions the song 'Sau Dard Hai' and the iconic scene where Salman, standing on the Brooklyn Bridge, truly embodied the emotion of the moment. This scene, according to Farah, was a turning point in her understanding of Salman's ability to internalize pain.

The interview also delves into Salman's approach to controversies and public scrutiny. Unlike many other celebrities, Salman doesn't run away from criticism but instead blocks out the noise and continues to focus on his work. This dedication is evident in his rare holidays and even fewer Sundays off, as well as his willingness to stay back on sets until the work is completed.

In conclusion, Farah Khan's insights into Salman Khan's emotional vulnerability and his dedication to his craft provide a fascinating perspective on the actor's personality. This interview not only showcases Salman's acting abilities but also highlights his commitment to his work and his ability to connect with audiences on a deeper level.