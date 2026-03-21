FAO Experts Warn: How Food Waste Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) - What You Need to Know (2026)

Did you know that the food we throw away could be silently fueling a global health crisis? Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a growing threat linked to millions of deaths annually, might be lurking in our food waste. Experts from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) are sounding the alarm, revealing that food loss and waste (FLW) isn’t just an environmental issue—it’s a potential breeding ground for drug-resistant microbes. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some food waste practices like composting can reduce AMR genes when done right, others might actually accelerate the problem. Could our efforts to recycle food waste be inadvertently making the AMR crisis worse?

A groundbreaking scientific review published in Infectious Diseases of Poverty highlights how discarding FLW in landfills or open dumps intensifies AMR risks. Led by FAO experts, including Junxia Song, Chief of the One Health and Disease Control Branch, the study underscores the urgent need to integrate FLW into AMR surveillance and management strategies. And this is the part most people miss: the agricultural sector, particularly animal production, is a major contributor to AMR, with nearly three-fourths of global antibiotic sales tied to livestock. Drug residues and resistance genes have been detected in retail food, from meat to vegetables like carrots and tomatoes, raising serious concerns about food safety.

FAO has long championed efforts to mitigate these risks, advocating for reduced drug use across the food chain. In 2025, member states called for increased technical and financial investments to tackle this issue holistically, guided by One Health principles. But is enough being done? The review reveals that food waste often harbors higher levels of resistant genes than sewage sludge or swine manure, traditionally seen as AMR hotspots. This is particularly alarming as countries push to repurpose FLW for energy or feedstock.

Composting, while eco-friendly, can sometimes increase resistance genes, emphasizing the need for optimized, full-cycle processes. Anaerobic digestion, used in biogas production, shows promise in reducing AMR but requires further research. Meanwhile, landfills—where most food waste ends up—pose unique risks, especially when mixed with industrial, agricultural, and medical waste. What if these sites are silently spreading AMR to wildlife, water sources, and ultimately, us?

The report calls for more data from low- and middle-income countries, where antimicrobial use is less regulated and projected to rise. It also urges research into antifungal resistance, a largely overlooked area. FAO’s InFARM System offers a global platform to collect and analyze data, while initiatives like RENOFARM aim to reduce the need for antimicrobials altogether.

Food is everyone’s business, and its safety is a shared responsibility, says FAO Assistant Director-General Thanawat Tiensin. But as we grapple with this complex issue, one question remains: Are we doing enough to prevent our food waste from becoming a silent killer? Let’s discuss—do you think current efforts are sufficient, or is a radical rethink needed? Share your thoughts below!