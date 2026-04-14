Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 29: Best Scout Selection Team with Double Gameweek Players! (2026)

Unlocking the Fantasy Premier League's Best XI: A Midweek Dream Team

Are you ready to dive into the thrilling world of Fantasy Premier League and uncover the ultimate midweek dream team? Get ready to explore the best XI for Gameweek 29, where three clubs offer double-ups that could make or break your fantasy fortunes!

The Midweek Dream Line-Up

In the realm of Fantasy Premier League, the midweek matches promise an exciting showdown, with three clubs offering double-ups that could shape your team's destiny. Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City are the stars of this show, with their players backed at both ends of the pitch.

Everton's Double-Up: Jordan Pickford and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Everton's Jordan Pickford (£5.6m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) are set to entertain Burnley on Tuesday night. Pickford, the goalkeeper, is a solid choice, sitting just four points behind Arsenal's David Raya (£6.0m) in the 'keeper standings. With a total of nine clean sheets this season, he's a reliable option, especially against Burnley, who have conceded 33 goals in 14 away matches. Dewsbury-Hall, the midfielder, has been Everton's top performer since returning from injury, producing 27 points over the last five Gameweeks.

Liverpool's Double-Up: Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Ekitike

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk (£6.1m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) are in action at Wolverhampton Wanderers later the same evening. Van Dijk, the Dutchman, has been a force to be reckoned with, amassing 35 points across the last three Gameweeks. His combination of goals, assists, and clean sheets makes him a top choice for managers. Ekitike, the Frenchman, is the most-bought player in Gameweek 29, with his season-high 15 points last weekend earning him a spot in the team.

Manchester City's Double-Up: Matheus Nunes and Antoine Semenyo

Due to slight doubts over the availability of Erling Haaland (£14.8m) and Nico O'Reilly (£5.1m), their team-mates Matheus Nunes (£5.4m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m) are included for Man City's home match against Nottingham Forest the following day. Nunes, the right-back, is Man City's third top-scoring player at the Etihad Stadium this season, with his 71 points bettered only by Haaland and O'Reilly. Semenyo, the Ghana international, has been Man City's top-scoring player since moving from AFC Bournemouth, producing four goals, an assist, and 45 points over the last seven Gameweeks.

The Full Line-Up

Here's the full line-up for Gameweek 29, with a focus on the double-ups from Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City:

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford (Everton) £5.6m

Jordan Pickford (Everton) £5.6m Defenders: Gabriel (Arsenal) £7.1m, Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) £6.1m, Matheus Nunes (Man City) £5.4m

Gabriel (Arsenal) £7.1m, Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) £6.1m, Matheus Nunes (Man City) £5.4m Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £9.9m, Antoine Semenyo (Man City) £8.2m, Dango Ouattara (Brentford) £5.9m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) £5.0m

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) £9.9m, Antoine Semenyo (Man City) £8.2m, Dango Ouattara (Brentford) £5.9m, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton) £5.0m Forwards: Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool) £9.0m, Joao Pedro (Chelsea) £7.6m, Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) £7.5m

Controversy and Comment Hooks

Now, let's explore some controversial points and thought-provoking questions:

The Case for Erling Haaland: While doubts surround Haaland's availability, his impact on Man City's attack is undeniable. Could his absence be a blessing in disguise for Nunes and Semenyo?

While doubts surround Haaland's availability, his impact on Man City's attack is undeniable. Could his absence be a blessing in disguise for Nunes and Semenyo? The Midfield Battle: With Fernandes and Semenyo in the lineup, who will come out on top in the midfield battle? Will Fernandes' experience prevail, or will Semenyo's speed and skill take the lead?

With Fernandes and Semenyo in the lineup, who will come out on top in the midfield battle? Will Fernandes' experience prevail, or will Semenyo's speed and skill take the lead? The Forward Dilemma: With Ekitike, Joao Pedro, and Bowen in the mix, who will shine brightest in the forward positions? Will Ekitike's consistency prevail, or will Joao Pedro's goal-scoring prowess take the lead?

Thought-Provoking Questions

What do you think? Who will come out on top in the midweek showdown? Will the double-ups from Everton, Liverpool, and Manchester City pay off? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!