Fantasy Baseball SP Roundup: Taj Bradley Breakout? + Thursday Pitcher Buzz (2026)

In the world of fantasy baseball, where every pitch and every start matters, the SP Roundup is a treasure trove of insights. This week, we dive into the performances of some of the most intriguing starting pitchers, each with their own unique story to tell. But before we get into the nitty-gritty, let me share a quick personal anecdote. I remember the first time I watched Taj Bradley pitch. It was like watching a young, untamed force of nature. Fast forward to Thursday's game, and he's still got that raw energy, but with a newfound precision. What makes this particularly fascinating is the evolution of his pitching style. Bradley's four-seamer, once a wild card, is now a controlled, 73% strike weapon. But is this a trap? I think so. While his fastball is improving, his secondary pitches, like the curveball and splitter, are still a work in progress. Personally, I think Bradley is a work in progress, and his inability to miss bats is a concern. He's like a young, talented artist who's still learning to wield their tools effectively. Now, let's move on to Cole Ragans. He's an ace in the making, with a four-seamer that adds movement and sits at 96+ mph. But Thursday's game was a reminder that even the best pitchers can have off days. An unearned run and a pickoff throw that went awry cost him the win. Nevertheless, his slider and changeup tallied all the whiffs, and he's set to face CLE and CHW. Reynaldo López, on the other hand, is doing exactly what I predicted. He's throwing softer four-seamers and relying on his sliders, and yet, he's producing. But I'm still cautious. I don't trust his heater to avoid damage, and I'd be wary of facing the Angels and Marlins. Robbie Ray, meanwhile, is a force to be reckoned with. He's going upstairs with his heater and staying down with his secondaries, including 14 changeups to RHB with a 29% SwStr rate. The slider is a new addition, and it's working wonders. Ryne Nelson, another pitcher with a new approach, is going slider-heavy to LHB and curveballs + cutters to RHB. He's so close, or maybe he's already there. I'm buying everywhere. David Peterson, on the other hand, is a 15-team HIPSTER. He needs to throw more strikes and execute his fastballs better. But the real game of the day is between Eury Pérez and Will Warren. I love watching Pérez, and I hope Warren can find the secondary whiffs. But where are the streaming picks? They've been moved to the daily SP Matchups & Streamer Rankings article. So, there you have it. The SP Roundup is a window into the world of fantasy baseball, where every pitcher has a story to tell, and every game is a battle of wits and skill. But remember, in the words of the great philosopher, 'In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years.' And that's the beauty of fantasy baseball. It's not just about the stats, but the journey and the stories that unfold along the way.