Fantasy Baseball Prospects Report: Cole Carrigg gets his chance; Luis Lara could be next (2026)

In the realm of fantasy baseball, the pursuit of prospects is an exhilarating journey, filled with both promise and peril. The latest report highlights several players who are making waves in the minors, with the potential to become the next big thing in the MLB. Among them, Cole Carrigg and Braden Montgomery stand out as potential game-changers, each bringing unique skills and strengths to the table. Carrigg, with his exceptional sprint speed and extra-base hitting prowess, is a force to be reckoned with, especially in the deep corners of Coors Field. Montgomery, on the other hand, boasts a high ceiling, as evidenced by his impressive exit velocities, but his zone-contact rate and ground-ball rate present challenges that could impact his performance at the major league level.

The report also delves into the intriguing case of Luis Lara, an outfielder with a long-term deal who is poised to make his mark with the Brewers. His defensive chops and batting eye make him a compelling prospect, especially in the face of underperforming teammates like Sal Frelick and Garrett Mitchell. Kaelen Culpepper, a shortstop with a strong batting average and power, emerges as a potential heir apparent to the position, especially with the Twins' current infield dynamics.

Additionally, the report highlights Karson Milbrandt, a pitcher who has positioned himself as a possibility to replace injured starters for the Marlins. His recent move up to Triple-A and dominant performance in his first turn there signal a potential springboard to the majors. River Ryan, a pitcher who is newly back from Tommy John surgery, is also on the radar, with his readiness and age making him a strong contender for a major league opportunity.

Yohandy Morales, a versatile third baseman with a strong batting average and power, is another standout prospect. The report also mentions Mike Sirota, an outfielder with a near 1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 30/30 pace, and Jaison Chourio, an outfielder with a hit tool and raw power. Josiah Hartshorn, a power bat with a long swing, and Kellon Lindsey, a raw but athletic second baseman, are also mentioned as potential gems in the Cubs and Dodgers organizations, respectively.

In conclusion, the fantasy baseball landscape is ever-evolving, with new prospects emerging and old ones rising to the challenge. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the players who are making waves in the minors, offering insights into their strengths, weaknesses, and potential impact on the MLB. As the season unfolds, these players will continue to shape the fantasy baseball landscape, providing both excitement and uncertainty for fans and managers alike.