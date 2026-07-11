Fantasy Baseball: Closer Chaos, Quick Hits, and More! | May 24, 2026 (2026)

It's time for another Roto Riteup, and with it, a deep dive into the world of baseball, where the only thing more unpredictable than the game itself is the performance of our beloved pitchers and hitters. Let's get into the nitty-gritty of the latest news and notes, and see what insights we can glean from the numbers and the trends.

Closer Chaos and Beyond

The world of closers is a fickle one, and the Cardinals and Reds found that out the hard way this week. Tony Santillan blew a save in the 9th, giving up two earned runs on two hits and two walks. It's a reminder that even the most seasoned closers can have off days, and it's crucial to keep an eye on their performance. Graham Ashcraft and Brock Burke combined for three scoreless innings, but the damage was already done. The Cardinal pen was strong, but Riley O'Brien took the loss in the 11th, allowing the zombie runner to score. It's a testament to the importance of depth in the bullpen, and the need to be prepared for the unexpected.

Speaking of unexpected, Jeff Hoffman may be retaking the 9th in Toronto. He closed out the Pirates by striking out the side on 13 pitches, including six whiffs. It's a fascinating development, given that Hoffman used to be a problem pitch, allowing a .644 xSLG and 10 of his 15 HRA. This year, he's using it about the same amount, and all three of his 2026 HRA were off the pitch. It's a reminder that sometimes, a simple adjustment can make all the difference.

The Twins' efforts to chase down the Diamondbacks for the most pitchers to record a save in a season is a fascinating development. Taylor Rogers got his second save, and while it's not a huge deal, it's a step in the right direction. The Twins' bullpen is a work in progress, but they're making progress.

Quick Hits and Beyond

Taj Bradley returned from the IL and picked up where he left off, striking out five and walking two over 5 IP against the Red Sox. He gave up just one run on three hits and picked up his 5th win. It's a reminder that sometimes, a little time away can do wonders for a player's performance.

Yordan Alvarez was pulled mid-AB with back spasms on Saturday, and won't play today either. The team said removing him was precautionary, but that all feels very optimistic. Given the Astros' track record, fantasy managers are probably not feeling all too confident at the moment. I know I am not.

Josh Jung left with left shoulder soreness, possibly a result of a diving catch. Shoulder injuries can mess with hitters, and Jung wouldn't be the first bat to get hurt on a diving catch and see his offense go into a funk. It's a reminder to keep an eye on players who are prone to injuries, and to be prepared for the unexpected.

Streaming Pitchers and Beyond

Streaming pitchers is a tricky business, and it's important to do your research. Christian Scott is a solid choice for today, with a 36% roster percentage on CBS. Brandon Sproat has the Dodgers, and Matthew Liberatore is at Great American Ballpark. So Scott wins by default.

Kumar Rocker is a good choice for tomorrow, with a 17% roster percentage on CBS. The Astros are banged up, and no Yordan Alvarez makes this matchup much tastier. Plus, it's a good excuse to watch Rocker and his opponent, Tatsuya Imai. Imai didn't walk a hitter in his last start, and while that isn't some incredible feat, it represents progress. I am curious to see if he can keep taking steps.

Ottoneu Six Picks

Here's my Saturday lineup: Ivan Herrera ($11.25) – I can bet on him at that park. Juan Soto ($69.25) – With my inexpensive Crews choice, I can splurge on Soto. Sal Stewart ($7.75) – Stewart is picking it up again. Dylan Crews ($3.00) – Let's ride the hot hand! Bryan Woo ($25.00) – I didn’t love most of the choices, and he was a better value than Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Gregory Soto ($0.50) – It’s a Soto stack.