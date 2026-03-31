Fantasy Baseball 2026: Top 30 First Basemen (2026)

Welcome to the world of fantasy baseball, where the first baseman position is a crucial piece of the puzzle. In this article, we'll dive into the top 30 first basemen for the 2026 season, exploring their potential, risks, and unique stories.

The Elite Few

At the top of the rankings, we find a group of established veterans who have proven their worth time and again. Players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Pete Alonso, and Bryce Harper are household names in the fantasy baseball community. Their consistency and high-end production make them early-round picks, but there's more to consider than just their stats.

For instance, Guerrero Jr.'s propensity for liners and grounders might limit his home run ceiling, but his elite exit velocities keep him in the top tier. On the other hand, Alonso's move to Camden Yards could boost his home run totals, making him a prime candidate for a power surge.

Questions and Varied Options

As we move down the rankings, the first base options become more intriguing, but also more uncertain. Players like Freddie Freeman and Vinnie Pasquantino bring age, ballpark, and profile questions to the table. It's a delicate balance between chasing ceiling and managing risk.

The second division of first basemen offers a nice variety of bats, but the power options seem limited. This creates an interesting strategy dilemma for fantasy managers. Should you grab one of the top options and prioritize counting stats, or take a chance on the later picks with specific skills?

Tier Analysis

Tier 1: The Elite

Nick Kurtz, despite a slow start, finished as a top-30 hitter and the fifth-best first baseman. His hot streaks are legendary, but his strikeout rate could be a concern.

Pete Alonso's new home in Camden Yards could be a game-changer, potentially boosting his home run totals to 40 or more.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. presents an excellent floor, but his home run ceiling might be lower than the other top-tier players.

Tier 2: Established Stars

Bryce Harper's health is a key factor. If he can stay on the field, he has the upside of a top-20 finish.

Josh Naylor, the 5'10