FanGraphs Power Rankings: Spring Training 2026 (No. 18–30) - MLB Teams Analysis (2026)

Baseball fever is officially here. With grainy cellphone footage of spring training games already circulating and the World Baseball Classic hype reaching its peak, the excitement is palpable. But here's where it gets controversial: which teams will rise to the top and which will be left in the dust? The latest FanGraphs Power Rankings for Spring Training 2026 (No. 18–30) shed some light on this, but the real story is in the teams' off-season moves and their potential impact on the upcoming season. And this is the part most people miss: the intricate balance between splashy signings, big trades, and the development of young talent. This analysis delves into the teams projected to finish under .500, highlighting their strengths, weaknesses, and the bold moves that could change their trajectory. From the Padres' surprisingly quiet offseason to the Rangers' dramatic trades, each team's story is unique. But the question remains: will these moves be enough to challenge the top contenders? As we dissect the rankings, we're left with a thought-provoking question: in the high-stakes world of baseball, is it better to take bold risks or play it safe and build for the future? The answer may surprise you, and it's sure to spark debate among fans and analysts alike. So, what's your take? Do you agree with the rankings, or do you think some teams are being underestimated? Let the discussion begin!