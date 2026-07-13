FanDuel Sports Networks Fate: Will DAZN Buy It in January? (2026)

The fate of FanDuel Sports Networks hangs in the balance, with a potential deal with DAZN looming over the horizon. According to Puck sports correspondent John Ourand, a deal is likely to be finalized next month, as initial reports of DAZN's interest in acquiring the regional sports network group emerged earlier this month. The Wall Street Journal confirmed these talks, and later, Sports Business Journal revealed a potential crisis: Main Street had missed media rights payments to the St. Louis Cardinals, prompting leagues to prepare contingency plans for a potential shutdown. If the deal falls through, Main Street's fate is sealed, and the company will shut down after the NBA and NHL seasons conclude. This urgency is crucial, as nine MLB clubs are currently tied to agreements with FanDuel Sports Networks. If negotiations extend past January, these clubs face a dilemma: join the league's broadcast arm or secure new local rights deals. NBA and NHL teams have more leeway, with an entire offseason to decide on new arrangements. Main Street is actively negotiating with teams to rework rights payments, with CEO David Preschlack assuring employees that discussions are progressing. The outcome is critical, as a DAZN acquisition could significantly impact local sports rights in 2026. The coming month will provide clarity on this pivotal decision.