Famitsu's Top Games: Pokemon Winds and Waves Dominates the Chart (2026)

The Unstoppable Wave: Why Pokémon Winds and Waves Dominates Japan's Gaming Anticipation

There’s something about Pokémon that feels like a cultural force of nature. Every few years, a new entry in the franchise emerges, and it’s not just a game—it’s an event. This time, Pokémon Winds and Waves is riding a tidal wave of anticipation, topping Famitsu’s most wanted games chart with over 600 votes. But what makes this particular installment so magnetic? Personally, I think it’s more than just nostalgia or brand loyalty. It’s about the promise of innovation on the Nintendo Switch 2, a platform that’s still shrouded in mystery. What many people don’t realize is that Pokémon has always been a barometer for Nintendo’s hardware ambitions. If Winds and Waves is any indication, the Switch 2 might just be the game-changer we’re all hoping for.

The Switch 2 Factor: A Platform in Waiting



One thing that immediately stands out is the dominance of Nintendo Switch 2 titles on the chart. Splatoon Raiders, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, and even the newly announced Super Bomberman Collection are all vying for attention. But Pokémon Winds and Waves is in a league of its own. From my perspective, this isn’t just about the game itself—it’s about what it represents. The Switch 2 is still a mystery box, and Pokémon is the golden key that could unlock its potential. If you take a step back and think about it, this game could be the system seller that defines the next generation of Nintendo consoles. What this really suggests is that gamers are hungry for something new, and Pokémon is the trusted brand to deliver it.

The Nostalgia Play: Revivals and Remasters



While Winds and Waves steals the spotlight, there’s a fascinating undercurrent of nostalgia in the chart. Titles like Persona 4 Revival and Ganbare Goemon Daishuugo are reminders that gamers love revisiting old favorites. But here’s the twist: these aren’t just cash grabs. What makes this particularly fascinating is how these revivals are being reimagined for modern platforms. Persona 4 on PS5 isn’t just a port—it’s a full-fledged revival, likely with updated graphics and gameplay mechanics. This raises a deeper question: Are we running out of new ideas, or is nostalgia the ultimate comfort in an uncertain world? Personally, I think it’s a bit of both.

The Dark Horse: Super Bomberman Collection



A detail that I find especially interesting is the appearance of Super Bomberman Collection at #30. It’s not a chart-topper, but its presence is noteworthy. Bomberman is a franchise that’s been quietly simmering in the background for years, and its inclusion on the Switch 2 feels like a strategic move. In my opinion, this could be a test case for how well classic franchises perform on new hardware. If Bomberman can find a new audience, it could pave the way for other dormant franchises to make a comeback. What this really suggests is that the gaming industry is still experimenting with how to balance innovation and nostalgia.

The Broader Trend: Japan’s Gaming Appetite



If you look at the chart as a whole, it’s a fascinating snapshot of Japan’s gaming preferences. RPGs, platformers, and action games dominate, but there’s also a surprising amount of diversity. Grand Theft Auto 6 sits alongside Professor Layton, and Genshin Impact rubs shoulders with Fire Emblem. What many people don’t realize is that Japan’s gaming market is far more eclectic than it’s often given credit for. From my perspective, this chart is a reminder that gamers are always looking for something new, even if they’re drawn to familiar names.

The Future: What Comes After the Wave?



As we look ahead to 2027, the year Pokémon Winds and Waves is set to release, I can’t help but wonder what comes next. Will the Switch 2 live up to the hype? Will other franchises step up to challenge Pokémon’s dominance? One thing is certain: the gaming landscape is in flux, and charts like Famitsu’s are just the tip of the iceberg. Personally, I think we’re on the cusp of a new era, one where nostalgia and innovation collide in exciting ways. If Winds and Waves is any indication, the future looks bright—and a little unpredictable.

Final Thoughts



In the end, Pokémon Winds and Waves isn’t just a game—it’s a symbol of what gamers crave: familiarity, innovation, and the promise of something extraordinary. As we wait for 2027, I’ll be keeping a close eye on how this chart evolves. Because in the world of gaming, the only constant is change. And personally, I can’t wait to see what’s next.