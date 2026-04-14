Family Wins £700k Inheritance Battle: Exposing a Fake Will and Fraudulent Marriage (2026)

A Shocking Inheritance Battle Unveils a Toxic Relationship

A mother's tragic death from breast cancer at 46 reveals a web of deceit and manipulation. But here's where it gets controversial: her 'toxic' boyfriend's greed led to a £700k inheritance dispute, exposing a fake marriage and a forged will.

Kassy Sinar, a London cleaning company owner and mother to 16-year-old Jocey, left a will in 2022, entrusting her £500k estate to her daughter. However, her partner and Jocey's father, Cengiz Arif, had other plans. He produced a document, allegedly Sinar's last will dated May 10, 2023, leaving everything to him. He also claimed they had secretly married in Cyprus in 2006, excluding her family.

But there's a twist. Kassy's brother, Ernest Sinar, and his wife Michelle, now Jocey's legal guardians, fought back. They sued, and the High Court judge ruled both the marriage certificate and the 2023 will as 'forged'. The judge upheld the 2022 will, leaving Arif with nothing and ordering him to pay £206k in legal costs.

The court heard that Kassy, originally from Manchester, had a turbulent relationship with Arif. They split between 2011 and 2018, with Kassy reporting abuse and refusing his marriage proposal. They reunited, but tragedy struck when Kassy was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away in October 2023.

The dispute escalated as Arif claimed the 2023 will, excluding Kassy's family and leaving everything to him. He also asserted their secret marriage in 2006, a claim Turkish authorities refuted, confirming the marriage was not legally valid.

The judge found Arif's claims preposterous, stating Kassy's relationship with him was 'unhappy, toxic, and abusive'. The 2023 will and marriage certificate were deemed forgeries, and the judge pronounced in favor of the 2022 will, ensuring Kassy's estate went to her daughter.

This case highlights the importance of estate planning and the potential for disputes to arise, especially in complex family dynamics. And this is the part most people miss: it serves as a stark reminder of the power of legal documentation and the need for vigilance in protecting one's wishes.

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