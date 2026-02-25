Family-owned Italian Restaurant in Old Colorado City Celebrates Winter Olympics (2026)

In the heart of Old Colorado City, a culinary celebration of Italy's Olympic glory unfolds, captivating locals and visitors alike. But it's more than just a restaurant; it's a journey through time and taste.

Dat's Italian, a cherished family-owned eatery, is not just about delicious food; it's a living museum of Italian heritage. As Italy shines at the Winter Olympics, this restaurant becomes a hub of cultural pride and culinary delight. And this is where the story takes an intriguing twist.

The owners, JoAnn and Dennis Trujillo, have created an immersive experience. From the wine and cheese to the hand-painted wallpaper, every element whispers tales of tradition. But here's where it gets personal... JoAnn's family history is deeply intertwined with the restaurant's story, dating back to her grandparents' immigration in 1920. Their pursuit of a better life has now become a culinary legacy.

The menu is a testament to this legacy, with JoAnn preparing zucchini patties using a five-generation-old family recipe. A simple touch of cheese, and a dish is transformed into a taste of history.

The Winter Olympics in Italy isn't just a sporting event for the Trujillos; it's a celebration of their heritage. A controversial question arises: Can a restaurant be more than just a dining spot? For this family, the answer is a resounding yes. It's a place where family and culture intertwine, where every visitor becomes part of their story.

But the story doesn't end here... The I-25 noise wall has its own tale to tell. A subtle mountain design, only noticeable when snow-capped, adds a touch of mystery. Is it intentional? Perhaps a hidden tribute to the region's natural beauty?

KOAA5 invites you to explore these stories and more.