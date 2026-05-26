False Alarm! 'Unexploded Bomb' in Duck Pond Turns Out to Be Fire Extinguisher | Truro, UK (2026)

In a surprising turn of events, a duck pond in Truro was temporarily cordoned off by law enforcement after reports emerged of what was initially believed to be an unexploded device. However, it was later determined that this so-called device was nothing more than a fire extinguisher.

This incident unfolded early on Monday morning, February 9, when the Devon and Cornwall Police received a call at approximately 9:35 AM regarding a suspicious item located in the duck pond at Boscawen Park, situated along Malpas Road. In response to the urgency of the situation, police officers quickly arrived on the scene and established a cordon around the area to ensure public safety while they investigated further.

To clarify the nature of the reported device, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was summoned to the site. Upon their arrival and subsequent examination, they confirmed that there was no threat; the object in question was identified as a small, hand-held fire extinguisher rather than any form of ordnance.

With this revelation, authorities have since lifted the cordon, allowing the community to return to normalcy. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of cautious reporting and the quick response of emergency services, even when the situation turns out to be less alarming than initially feared.

False Alarm! 'Unexploded Bomb' in Duck Pond Turns Out to Be Fire Extinguisher | Truro, UK (2026)

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