Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Launches on Switch 2 in February 2026 (2026)

Get ready to dive back into the post-apocalyptic wasteland, because Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is finally coming to the Switch 2 on February 24, 2026. But here's where it gets exciting: this isn't just a rehash of the 2015 original—it's the definitive version of Bethesda's beloved RPG. Think of it as the ultimate package: the base game, all six official expansions, and a treasure trove of Creation Club content rolled into one. It's like Bethesda took everything fans loved (and maybe a few things they didn't) and polished it to a radioactive sheen.

But here's where it gets controversial... While Fallout 4 is undoubtedly a powerhouse in the series, it’s often overshadowed by its predecessor, Fallout 3. Some fans argue it strayed too far from the franchise’s roots, while others praise its immersive world-building and player-driven storytelling. So, is it a masterpiece or a misstep? That’s for you to decide. Either way, seeing it land on the Switch 2 is a big deal—especially for handheld enthusiasts craving a deep, open-world experience on the go.

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The game picks up with you emerging from Vault 111 as the sole survivor, determined to find your kidnapped son. It’s a gripping premise that blends personal stakes with the series’ signature dark humor and moral ambiguity. And let’s not forget the sheer scale of the game—with the added expansions, you’re looking at hundreds of hours of content to explore.

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Pre-orders are already live on the Switch 2 eShop, and with the release just around the corner, the question is: Will you be joining the wasteland on launch day? Let us know in the comments—and while you’re at it, tell us: do you think Fallout 4 deserves more love, or is it forever in the shadow of its predecessors?

Oh, and before you go, a little about the author: Ollie Reynolds, Nintendo Life’s resident horror aficionado, isn’t just about zombies and ghosts. When he’s not dissecting Resident Evil or Silent Hill, he’s sipping tea, reading horror novels, and jamming to everything from TOOL to Chuck Berry. Talk about a well-rounded wastelander!

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Launches on Switch 2 in February 2026 (2026)

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